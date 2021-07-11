Floyd Mayweather thanks Dustin Poirier for beating Conor McGregor after winning huge UFC 264 bet

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor via doctor’s stoppage at UFC 264 in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather has revealed details of a huge bet placed on Dustin Poirier to beat his old rival Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 264.

Poirier won Saturday night’s massive trilogy fight in Las Vegas via doctor’s stoppage after McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break towards the end of the first round.

As well as taking a 2-1 lead in his bitter rivalry with the Irishman six months on from a stunning second-round stoppage at UFC 257, that latest victory also saw ‘The Diamond’ earn a shot at the lightweight title currently held by Brazil’s Charles Oliveira.

His victory also led to a big wager win for boxing icon Mayweather, who posted a betting slip on his social media channels that showed a $50,000 bet on Poirier to triumph.

‘Money’ won $35,714,30 by betting on the Louisiana native at odds of -140.

Mayweather tagged Poirier in his Twitter and Instagram posts, with the message: “Thanks for getting me paid!”

Poirier later replied: “I got you champ!”

There is certainly no love lost between McGregor and Mayweather, with the duo having faced off in a lucrative boxing match back in August 2017.

The undefeated eleven-time, five-division world champion Mayweather surpassed Rocky Marciano by moving to 50-0 in the so-called ‘Money Fight’ that reportedly earned him around $280m, sealing a stoppage in the 10th round.

Mayweather has since come out of retirement for exhibition bouts against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, being taken the distance by the latter in Miami last month.

