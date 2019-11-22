Floyd Mayweather posts he's 'Coming out of retirement in 2020' days after saying he was done for good

Floyd Mayweather says he's making yet another comeback. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Well, that didn’t last long.

Tuesday, at the opening of one of his new gyms, boxing great Floyd Mayweather said he was hanging up his gloves for good.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As of Thursday night? He says he’s coming out of retirement next year.

Mayweather’s Instagram announcement was as straightforward as it gets: “Coming out of retirement in 2020,” he wrote.

An hour or so before posting that, Mayweather also shared that he and UFC president Dana White are “working together again to bring the world another spectacular event” next year. Both White and UFC’s official account reposted Mayweather’s announcement.

We’ve been through this with the 42-year-old a few times before. The saga began over a decade ago when Mayweather briefly retired and unretired in 2007, then re-retired for 21 months and unretired in 2009. He went back into retirement in 2015, then came back out to fight Connor McGregor in 2017.

When he spoke on the subject earlier this week, he cited safety concerns about the sport in saying, “My health is my wealth." He continued: “You have got to know when to hang it up. ... I had a great career."

It seems as though he’s had yet another change of heart.

More from Yahoo Sports: