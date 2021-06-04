Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul demand lighter gloves to increase chance of knockout

(USA TODAY Sports)

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather have both agreed to have lighter gloves for their fight on Sunday which could see the bout end in a knockout.

The gloves were 12 ounces but the pair have knocked it down to 10 after it was confirmed earlier this week that KOs were allowed in the exhibition fight.

Undefeated 50-0 Mayweather is the favourite to win as Paul has never won a fight in his career after drawing and losing to fellow YouTuber KSI.

And the 44-year-old says the difference in class between the pair will be on show.

Mayweather told Sky Sports: “There’s a difference between YouTube boxing and elite boxing and elite fighters. You guys will see the difference.

“Well at first, they were talking about 14 ounce gloves, 16 ounce gloves. From the beginning, I wanted eight ounce gloves for me as well as Logan Paul. Hopefully it can change to eight ounce.”

And Paul added: “Yeah, yeah absolutely. I didn’t know why they changed. It was 10, then it changed to 12. Now we’re back to 10. Good, that’s how I want it.”

It was confirmed on Thursday that while knockouts will be allowed in the fight, there will be no judges and no official winner will be announced.

The last time Mayweather fought in an exhibition match, against Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve 2018, the rules also said no winner would be decided. However, the US star knocked Nasukawa out in the first round.

Despite Mayweather’s impressive record, Paul has been confident in the build-up to the fight and he has said he isn’t ‘intimidated’ by the pound-for-pound king.

He told the True Geordie podcast : “I kid you not. I said this on stage, the only thing I could think was ‘this is the guy?’ This is the larger than life, highest paid athlete in the world? The greatest boxer of our generation?

“I was looking down going ‘this is it?’ It was slightly underwhelming, not a let-down but for me exciting because I really thought that I’m going to do this. I’m just not intimidated, not impressed.”

