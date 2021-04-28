Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are set to fight. Of course it’s happening in Miami

Well, it’s actually happening: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to fight, and they’ll be doing it in South Florida in June.

Paul is continuing the family’s exhibition boxing tour with the biggest bout yet against Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, Paul announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“It’s finally official,” the YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer wrote. “Fighting [Mayweather] at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.”

He punctuated the tweet with an expletive to express his excitement.

Mayweather Promotions and Showtime also tweeted confirmation of the fight, which will air on Showtime pay-per-view from Miami Gardens.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed!

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock Sunday, June 6th #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

Paul and Mayweather have been publicly discussing the bout since last year, originally setting a February fight date before eventually pushing it to June.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since 2017, when he beat Conor McGregor in a much-touted bout against the Ultimate Fighting Championship star. He also fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in 2018. Paul has only fought professionally once, against fellow YouTuber KSI, but brother Jake Paul has won a series of high-profile fights in the last year.

Logan Paul lost to KSI by split decision in his only fight. Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson last year and beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren on April 17.

Paul, like his brother, is a wildly successful YouTube personality, who has been chased by controversies. In 2017, he filmed a suicide victim and uploaded to his YouTube channel during a visit to the Aokigahara “suicide forest” in Japan. In 2018, YouTube suspended all advertising on his channels because of his “patter of behavior.”

Mayweather is a 15-time world champion in the ring, but has also been convicted of misdemeanor battery and racked up a slew of additional charges.

Paul has six inches and nearly 50 pounds on Mayweather, and is 20 years younger, but Mayweather will almost certainly be massive favorite when they meet later this spring in Florida.