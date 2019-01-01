Floyd Mayweather Jr. earns $9M in easy TKO of Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan

Easy money.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. scored three knockdowns of Tenshin Nasukawa, before the 20-year-old’s corner threw the towel in, giving “Money” the first-round TKO in their exhibition match at Rizin FF 14 at a sold-out Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Monday.

Mayweather’s reported purse for the effort? $9 million.

Floyd Mayweather has just been paid $9m to do this to kick boxer who weighs 2 stone lighter than him



— Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) December 31, 2018

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 31, 2018

The 41-year-old Mayweather bragged on social media about being out of shape for the fight and just being an “old man,” before clearly outclassing his novice opponent, knocking Nasukawa down with body shots, a right hand and left hook in succession, before the Japanese kickboxer’s corner had seen enough in only the first round of action.

Mayweather was all smiles, even doing a little strut in the ring following his victory after hardly breaking a sweat.

— Boxing Breaking (@BoxingBreaking) December 31, 2018

Now, the questions are will the undefeated legendary boxer step back into the boxing ring, entertain another possible MMA bout under boxing rules or finally be done with the fight game for good?