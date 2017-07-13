Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Separated Again in Toronto Staredown (video)

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stopped in Toronto on Wednesday for the second leg of their four-city, three-country tour. When they went face to face in Los Angeles on Tuesday, things quickly got heated, but it was nothing compared to the blow torch in Toronto.

The two fighters roasted each other for the better part of about 20 minutes before meeting at the front of the stage. The chatter didn't stop. As they were face-to-face, Mayweather and McGregor continued yelling at each other until their respective camps stepped in to part them and usher them off the stage.

