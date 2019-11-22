Floyd Mayweather coming out of retirement in 2020

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he is coming out of retirement in 2020.

The former five-weight boxing world champion made the announcement on social media after a previous post stating he and UFC president Dana White were ‘working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.’

The last time he stepped into the ring was for an exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

In what proved to be a poor event, the 42-year-old disposed of his inexperienced opponent in a little over two minutes to claim the win in a fight worth a reported £7m ($9m).

Before that, the American had not fought since his 50th fight and 50th career win in August 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Mayweather already reneged on his retirement once to take on the Irish MMA fighter, with the unbeaten Michigan-man now again considering swapping the ring for the octagon.

