Hi, these may be the best flowy travel pants to ever exist

Stop the presses because we found the best flowy travel pants on Amazon. Yes, they’re comfy enough for long flights and any potential delays. Yes, they’re chic enough for airport Instagram posts. And, yes, you can finally stop wearing the go-to pair of black leggings and your varsity sweatshirt.

What made us fall in love with the Hooever Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers (woof, long product name) is just how versatile they are. Pair them with a knit sweater for the airplane and once you land, run to the terminal bathroom and swap out the sweater for a summery tank. Vacation mode is immediately on lock.

So, like, whether you’re on a red-eye, a two-hour flight or a short car ride, we highly recommend checking out these perfect flowy travel pants that are deceptively comfy and oh-so-chic.

Amazon Hooever Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers The Hooever pants come in seven different colors, including classics like black and navy. Thanks to the flattering shape, the pants look good with any top, from an oversized sweater to a bikini top. $36 at Amazon

As far as reviews go, Amazon shoppers note that the pants are on the longer side, and the lighter colors are a tad see-through. That said, the same shoppers have said that the quality of the pants is “on par with pants that are 3x as much at Anthropologie or other quick fashion shops.”

The same shopper ended their review with a very convincing: “I will say that they are the perfect linen type, coastal grandmother, flowy pants for the summer.”

BRB, immediately buying every color to be just like Emily Gilmore flying first-class to Europe.

