12 flowy pants under $50 that are hanging out at Nordstrom right now
Just like giant pump bottles of sunscreen, flowy pants are a summer essential. There’s something about the breeze up your legs and the lack of sticky fabric clinging to your sweaty skin. It’s lovely, and we all deserve to feel lovely and breezy when it comes to summer fashion, right?
Seriously, though, flowy pants are one of the most versatile fashion finds to have in your closet. You can wear them to the beach, running errands, on vacation, to the office or on a shopping trip to buy more flowy pants. Another thing? They don't have to cost hundreds of dollars to be good. Nordstrom (the mecca) has a bunch of really great styles for under $50 right now. Save that money for your iced coffee fund because, vibes.
If you're down to add a few good pairs of comfy pants to your summer and fall closet rotation, scroll below to shop the best flowy pants under $50 right now at Nordstrom.
Honestly, you can also sleep in these striped pants.
Orange is an excellent transitional-weather color.
These textured wide-leg pants, topped with a comfy waist tie, are the easiest and breeziest of the easy-breezy pants.
If you only have fall fashion on your mind, then you need to grab these satin pants.
Cargo pants are back in, my loves.
These are like fancy sweatpants!
Cream-colored linen pants are a must for summer, and this pair from ASOS takes the staple up a notch with a sexy little crisscross for the beach.
ASOS clearly does not miss when it comes to flowy pants!
These may be the best chill beach pants ever made.
What's more comfortable and flattering than wide-leg jersey trousers?
This may just be an ASOS appreciation post at this point. How soothing are these breezy pants crafted from a breathable cotton-and-linen blend with neat stripes?
