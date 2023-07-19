Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

12 flowy pants under $50 that are hanging out at Nordstrom right now

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read

Just like giant pump bottles of sunscreen, flowy pants are a summer essential. There’s something about the breeze up your legs and the lack of sticky fabric clinging to your sweaty skin. It’s lovely, and we all deserve to feel lovely and breezy when it comes to summer fashion, right?

Quick Overview
See 5 more

Seriously, though, flowy pants are one of the most versatile fashion finds to have in your closet. You can wear them to the beach, running errands, on vacation, to the office or on a shopping trip to buy more flowy pants. Another thing? They don't have to cost hundreds of dollars to be good. Nordstrom (the mecca) has a bunch of really great styles for under $50 right now. Save that money for your iced coffee fund because, vibes.

If you're down to add a few good pairs of comfy pants to your summer and fall closet rotation, scroll below to shop the best flowy pants under $50 right now at Nordstrom.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Stripe Pull-On Wide Leg Pants

$40

Honestly, you can also sleep in these striped pants.

$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

MANGO Wide Leg Crop Pants

$40

Orange is an excellent transitional-weather color.

$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

BP. Textured Wide-Leg Pants

$45

These textured wide-leg pants, topped with a comfy waist tie, are the easiest and breeziest of the easy-breezy pants.

$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Satin Wide Leg Pull-On Pants

$40$59Save $19

If you only have fall fashion on your mind, then you need to grab these satin pants.

$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Curve Cotton Parachute Pants

$50

Cargo pants are back in, my loves.

$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

MANGO Rib Wide Leg Pants

$50

These are like fancy sweatpants!

$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Strappy Beach Trousers

$45

Cream-colored linen pants are a must for summer, and this pair from ASOS takes the staple up a notch with a sexy little crisscross for the beach.

$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Relaxed Fit Flare Trousers

$40

ASOS clearly does not miss when it comes to flowy pants!

$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Billabong New Waves 2 Wide Leg Pants

$27$50Save $23

These may be the best chill beach pants ever made.

$27 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Wide-Leg Jersey Trousers

$32

What's more comfortable and flattering than wide-leg jersey trousers?

$32 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Curve Stripe Cotton & Linen Drawstring Pants

$40

This may just be an ASOS appreciation post at this point. How soothing are these breezy pants crafted from a breathable cotton-and-linen blend with neat stripes?

$40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Wide-Leg Trousers

$48
A bold pink shade and wide-leg silhouette bring a fresh vibe to staple pants that take you from desk to dinner with ease.
$48 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

More from In The Know:

All of my friends say these fun platforms are the best wedding guest shoes they've ever worn

Keurig finally created an iced coffee maker — and it's on super sale for just $67 on Amazon for Prime Day

6 mini kitchen gadgets that are actually really useful and great for small spaces

These 5 floral dresses look like they’re from Reformation but are less than $50

The post 12 flowy pants under $50 that are hanging out at Nordstrom right now appeared first on In The Know.

Read more

More From