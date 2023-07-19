Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

12 flowy pants under $50 that are hanging out at Nordstrom right now

In The Know by Yahoo

Just like giant pump bottles of sunscreen, flowy pants are a summer essential. There’s something about the breeze up your legs and the lack of sticky fabric clinging to your sweaty skin. It’s lovely, and we all deserve to feel lovely and breezy when it comes to summer fashion, right?

Seriously, though, flowy pants are one of the most versatile fashion finds to have in your closet. You can wear them to the beach, running errands, on vacation, to the office or on a shopping trip to buy more flowy pants. Another thing? They don't have to cost hundreds of dollars to be good. Nordstrom (the mecca) has a bunch of really great styles for under $50 right now. Save that money for your iced coffee fund because, vibes.

If you're down to add a few good pairs of comfy pants to your summer and fall closet rotation, scroll below to shop the best flowy pants under $50 right now at Nordstrom.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nordstrom BP. Textured Wide-Leg Pants $45 These textured wide-leg pants, topped with a comfy waist tie, are the easiest and breeziest of the easy-breezy pants. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Strappy Beach Trousers $45 Cream-colored linen pants are a must for summer, and this pair from ASOS takes the staple up a notch with a sexy little crisscross for the beach. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Curve Stripe Cotton & Linen Drawstring Pants $40 This may just be an ASOS appreciation post at this point. How soothing are these breezy pants crafted from a breathable cotton-and-linen blend with neat stripes? $40 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN Wide-Leg Trousers $48 A bold pink shade and wide-leg silhouette bring a fresh vibe to staple pants that take you from desk to dinner with ease. $48 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

More from In The Know:

All of my friends say these fun platforms are the best wedding guest shoes they've ever worn

Keurig finally created an iced coffee maker — and it's on super sale for just $67 on Amazon for Prime Day

6 mini kitchen gadgets that are actually really useful and great for small spaces

These 5 floral dresses look like they’re from Reformation but are less than $50

The post 12 flowy pants under $50 that are hanging out at Nordstrom right now appeared first on In The Know.