Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Flowserve Corporation's (NYSE:FLS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 7th of July. The dividend yield will be 2.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Flowserve's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Flowserve's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 43.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Flowserve Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Flowserve has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Flowserve's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Flowserve's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Flowserve you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Flowserve not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

