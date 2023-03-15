Flowroute Launches New HyperNetwork With Upgraded Features

Enhanced Service Delivers Unprecedented Resiliency and Redundancy for Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Flowroute, a self-service SIP Trunking and SMS platform, announced upgrades to its HyperNetwork service. The Flowroute HyperNetwork™ creates redundant inbound call paths to increase voice resiliency for enterprise organizations. HyperNetwork is the only solution in the U.S. available for increasing the resiliency of inbound DIDs.





BCM One, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture





HyperNetwork helps mitigate outage time by detecting upstream network impairments and quickly rerouting DID voice traffic around them to successfully complete inbound calls. Historically, in the U.S, the only way to address outages-especially for mission-critical inbound calls-was to port numbers, which could take days. Because HyperNetwork dynamically changes the routing of telephone numbers, calls arrive over a different path than the one originally assigned.

"The ability to receive inbound calls is mission-critical for many organizations, and an outage that stretches into multiple days can have catastrophic results," stated David Anandraj, Manager of Product Management at Flowroute. "Inbound resiliency or redundancy can have significant and far-reaching consequences in certain use cases. With the latest upgrades to HyperNetwork, which is exclusively available from Flowroute, they can now mitigate that risk."

Flowroute serves enterprise customers that run mission-critical voice applications-contact centers, CPaaS, and on-premises or virtualized PBX systems-and want full control via an advanced web portal or through API access. The HyperNetwork service, which covers nearly 80% of the US population and comes with a contractual SLA that includes response and restore times, is currently available.

For more information about Flowroute, visit www.flowroute.com.

###

ABOUT FLOWROUTE

Flowroute, a BCM One company, is a self-service SIP Trunking and SMS platform that is ideal for organizations that run mission-critical voice applications-contact centers, CPaaS, and on-premises or virtualized PBX systems-and want full control at their fingertips through our advanced web portal or through API access. Flowroute's exclusive patented HyperNetwork and automatic failover routing tools provide the most resilient, inbound phone number service in the U.S. To learn more about Flowroute, visit flowroute.com.

Story continues

For Media Inquiries:

Megan Nielson, Communiqué PR

Phone: 206-282-4923 ext. 233

Email: flowroute@communiquepr.com

Contact Information

Paula Como Kauth

Chief Marketing Officer

pckauth@bcmone.com

212-906-7255

Megan Nielson

Sr. Account Executive

megan@communiquepr.com

206-282-4923 x233

SOURCE: Flowroute

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/743519/Flowroute-Launches-New-HyperNetwork-With-Upgraded-Features



