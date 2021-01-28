The Flowr Corporation Wins Brand of the Year at ADCANN & Continues to Win Additional Awards

Flowr wins Brand of the Year and Campaign of the Year at the 2020 ADCANN awards.

The Company’s agency of record, Zerotrillion, was awarded Agency of the Year at the ADCANN 2020 awards for its work on Flowr’s brand.

Flowr also won a Bronze award at the 2020 Clio Cannabis Awards for its BC Pink Kush campaign.



TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) has begun 2021 with three wins at the ADCANN Awards - including the coveted Brand of The Year award. The annual awards, which are voted on by the public, exist to celebrate the best marketing and advertising across Canada’s growing cannabis industry. Alongside the Brand of The Year Award, Flowr also won Campaign of the Year for their Rembrandt inspired BC Pink Kush Campaign which works with regulations of the cannabis industry to highlight Flowr’s approach by blending art and science.

Zerotrillion, Flowr’s agency of record, was also recognized for its work building the Flowr brand and subsequent campaigns and was awarded Agency of The Year.

“We have been pleased to see the growth in our brand and receiving this kind of recognition is proof positive that Flowr is building a leading brand in the premium segment of the cannabis market,” commented Lance Emanuel, Interim CEO and President of Flowr. “We have taken a long-term view to this industry and are focused on being the best at what we do. Our flagship strain, BC Pink Kush, is a great example as a leading high THC strain in the premium segment. We will now push to expand our strains and formats in 2021 as we look to expand market share.”

The ADCANN wins are the culmination of a successful year for Flowr. The brand’s BC Pink Kush strain was the number one best seller at the Ontario Cannabis Store, the provincial retailer of recreational cannabis in Ontario¹, and won top indica at the inaugural KIND Magazine awards, as voted on by budtenders from across Canada. The aforementioned Rembrandt inspired BC Pink Kush campaign took home a prestigious Clio Award for category-defining work.

Alex Paquin, CEO of Zerotrillion, commented: “We started Zerotrillion with the ambition to shun mediocrity and create work that resonates with audiences and drives businesses forward. Our collaboration with The Flowr Corporation has allowed us to do just that and it's an honor to have that work recognized at this level.”

Nicole Wolff, Brand Director at Flowr added: “It’s an honour to be recognized for our work but it’s especially welcome when the public has cast their vote. We’re really proud of the brand that we have built and continue to build on the existing work as we head into a new year.”

In 2021, the Company will be implementing innovative new glass jars for its dried flower products. Flowr believes this packaging enhancement will build on its positioning within the premium segment of the market. The Company is also excited about the upcoming launches of new high THC cultivars in 2021, the first of which is BC Black Cherry which is now available in the 3.5 gram format in the new cobalt blue glass jar with pre-rolls to follow. The first lot of BC Black Cherry contains more than 24% THC and more than 3% terpenes.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

