Flowers — or weed? Marijuana is now part of Valentine’s Day plans for majority of Americans

Americans are expected to spend almost $26 billion on Valentine’s Day-related goods or services, according to financial website WalletHub.

And with that kind of money being spent, which gifts tend to be the most popular?

Is it flowers, fancy wine or jewelry? In 2023, apparently it’s none of those.

A recent report from Wired Research says that the majority of Americans plan to incorporate cannabis into their Valentine’s Day this year. The survey results, put out by Globe Newswire, found that 61% of Americans, or 148 million people, over age 21 will either give cannabis or consume it as part of their “Valentine’s agenda” this week.

About 37% of survey participants said they would be happy to receive cannabis as a gift.

“The overall findings of the survey show a significant shift in American adults’ attitudes towards cannabis, signaling a reduction in stigma and increased acceptance of cannabis use,” the report states.

The survey, based on 961 responses from American adults, found that Gen Zs and millennials are far likelier to include weed in their plans than Gen X and baby boomers – who came in at about 70% to 57%. Also, respondents who are parents (69%) are likelier than people without children (57%) to use or gift marijuana on Valentine’s.

The study’s authors also note a possible reason behind marijuana becoming a more regular addition on the day of love.

Survey results show that about a quarter of respondents believe cannabis use will put them in a more romantic mood. The same percentage of people also say it helps improve their sex lives, too. In a separate study from 2019 published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, more than half of respondents said they used cannabis to alter their sexual experience. Nearly three quarters of the more than 200 participants said being high increased their sexual satisfaction.