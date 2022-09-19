Flowers on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Included Sentimental Nod to the Late Monarch's Wedding Bouquet

Maria Pasquini
·3 min read
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

BBC America Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Queen Elizabeth's love for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, was honored as the world joined together to pay respects to the late monarch Monday.

A state funeral for the Queen commenced at 11 a.m. local time in London's Westminster Abbey. The history-making monarch's lying-in-state came to a close earlier in the morning, with the last members of the public ushered out of Westminster Hall around 6:30 a.m.

When the coffin emerged, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre as well as a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III. The wreath included flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles' country home of Highgrove House.

Rosemary was included for remembrance as well as myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

Married Couple
Married Couple

Hulton Archive/Getty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth in Tribute at Monarch's Funeral

English oak, which symbolizes the strength of love, was there along with scented pelargoniums: garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy with touches of white to match the Royal Standard.

Reflecting Charles's commitment to the environment, the wreath was made in a sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches and without the use of floral foam.

More than 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, watched as the coffin was carried up the same aisle the late monarch walked to marry Philip nearly 76 years before.

The funeral service was led by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, with readings from Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Prayers were recited by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

Her Majesty's coffin then processed again through Westminster and was returned to the State Gun Carriage, for transport to the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park. Her family followed behind to begin the 1 ½ mile journey, escorted by detachments of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

During the somber march, the King's Troop fired guns in Hyde Park and Big Ben tolled.

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Queen Elizabeth's funeral

At Wellington Arch (the original entrance to Buckingham Palace), the coffin was expected to move into the State Hearse. The car will drive an hour west to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel.

When the hearse takes off, bound for Her Majesty's final resting place, the parade gave a royal salute, and "God Save the King" will play again.

Following the funeral, the royal family will attend a committal service as the Queen is laid to rest next to her husband at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle.

