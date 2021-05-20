Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) _ Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $71.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.23 billion to $4.3 billion.

Flowers Foods shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.71, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO

The Associated Press