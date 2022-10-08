Flowers Foods' (NYSE:FLO) investors will be pleased with their decent 54% return over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 30% over five years, which is below the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. Unfortunately the share price is down 1.0% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Flowers Foods managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.2% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 5% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Flowers Foods, it has a TSR of 54% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Flowers Foods has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.3% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 9% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Flowers Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Flowers Foods has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

