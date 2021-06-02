Flower seller stabbing: Man, 21, charged with murder after Tony Eastlake killed near his stall in London

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a popular flower seller.

Tony Eastlake, 55, was stabbed on Saturday afternoon near his Essex Road stall in Islington, north London, where he had worked for four decades.

James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Street, Islington has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates on Thursday charged with murder.

Emergency services were called at 5.27pm on Saturday after reports of an injured man.

Metropolitan Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and gave first aid, but Mr Eastlake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers were left at the scene of the incident, and a vigil was held in memory of Mr Eastlake on Monday evening outside the stall where he had worked since he was 14.

Detectives from the specialist crime command are continuing to investigate the case.