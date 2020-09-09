Flower One Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

With the re-emergence of Nevada's cannabis market, the Company is on track for third quarter 2020 to be its highest recorded quarterly revenue and is anticipating revenue in the range of $9.8M to $10.8M

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company also provided a corporate update including preliminary financial and operational highlights subsequent to quarter end. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $3.9 million , with sales in June increasing 144% over May and 78% over April;

, with sales in June increasing 144% over May and 78% over April; Gross margins of 46%, up significantly from 28% in Q1 2020;

Launched new products for several brands, including The Clear, Old Pal, and 22Red, and signed Lift Tickets Laboratories as 16 th brand partner;

brand partner; Provided manufacturing inputs for 4 of the top 10 edibles brands and 2 of the top 10 vape brands in Nevada (Source: Headset, August 2020 );

(Source: Headset, ); Produced 3 of the top 20 edible brands in Nevada , including Kiva's Camino Gummies (Source: BDS Analytics, July 2020 ); and

, including Kiva's Camino Gummies (Source: BDS Analytics, ); and Old Pal, which remains the number-one flower brand based on total units sold, has now secured 2 of the top 10 places for vape products in Nevada (Source: BDS Analytics, August 2020 ).

"Since the reopening of Nevada dispensaries to in-person purchases, Flower One's sales have quickly rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels," said Ken Villazor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flower One. "Recently, the State of Nevada reported retail cannabis revenue for the month ending June 30, 2020, of $61.4 million, up from $57.9 for the same month last year, despite businesses in Nevada being only partially reopened in June of this year. Our proactive efforts to recalibrate our cultivation strategy and revise our crop management plan to meet changing market demand early in the quarter positioned our Company very strongly for the re-emerging cannabis market in Nevada. We would like to thank our experienced Operations Team for their commitment during this unprecedented time in preserving the quality of all of our existing live plant inventory and growing some of the highest quality flower our Company has cultivated to-date, including the launch inventory for our premium brands partners Cookies and 22Red."

Mr. Villazor continued, "The value and power of working with Flower One has never been stronger or better understood by the market as is evident by our recent pace of sales in the third quarter. July gross sales numbers of $3.2 million improved 64% over June and represent the second highest monthly sales recorded in our Company's history. We expect this progression to continue throughout Q3 as we leverage our scale and sales distribution connectivity across Nevada's 70 cannabis retailers state-wide."

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter-End

A. Market and Revenue Highlights

July preliminary average weekly gross sales of approximately $0.73 million were an increase of 60% over June average weekly sales of approximately $0.46 million and an increase of 8% over Q1 2020 average weekly sales of approximately $0.68 million ;

were an increase of 60% over June average weekly sales of approximately and an increase of 8% over Q1 2020 average weekly sales of approximately ; Launch inventory for both Cookies and 22Red were essentially pre-sold;

In July, the Company launched The Clear's premium vape line The Clear Reserve, which follows the brand's other SKU launches in the second quarter. Flower One is looking forward to further broadening its vape product SKUs in Nevada with the launch of Heavy Hitters in Q4 2020; and

with the launch of Heavy Hitters in Q4 2020; and On August 6, 2020 , Flower One celebrated the anniversary of the Company's first official sale from its flagship 400,000 square foot greenhouse. Old Pal received Flower One's inaugural inventory and thus represented the Company's first sale.

B. Operational Highlights

Through continued improvements in efficiencies in upstream extraction processes, Flower One's first-pass distillate are now achieving an average of 92% THC across all lots;

As previously announced, effective July 16, 2020 , David Kane assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kane, a certified public accountant, joined Flower One with more than three decades of capital markets, accounting and operations experience;

, assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kane, a certified public accountant, joined Flower One with more than three decades of capital markets, accounting and operations experience; As previously announced, effective August 17, 2020 , Salpy Boyajian was appointed to Flower One's Board of Directors. Ms. Boyajian officially joined Flower One in October of 2018 following the acquisition of NLV Organics, which she co-founded in 2014. She currently serves as Flower One's Chief Operating Officer, Nevada Operations; and

, was appointed to Flower One's Board of Directors. Ms. Boyajian officially joined Flower One in October of 2018 following the acquisition of NLV Organics, which she co-founded in 2014. She currently serves as Flower One's Chief Operating Officer, Nevada Operations; and On August 21, 2020 , the Company entered a short-term loan with a third-party lender ("Lender"). The Lender agreed to provide the Company with a CDN $1.5M loan for a 9-month term at an annualized interest rate of 11%. In addition, the Company has issued 811,475 share purchase warrants to the Lender, each of which is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CDN $0.61 per share for 36 months. The Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants if the volume weighted average price on the CSE is equal to or greater than CDN $1.22 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenue for Q2 2020 was $3.9 million. As a result of COVID-19 there was a notable constriction of Nevada's cannabis market during the months of April and May 2020. With the re-opening of dispensaries to in-person purchases, sales rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels. June revenues improved 144% over May and 78% over April.

Expenses

Cost of sales was $2.1 million for Q2 2020, as compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in cost of sales is in line with the lower sales volumes. Cost per harvested gram increased to $1.04 in Q2 2020 from $0.49 in Q1 2020. This increase is due to a greater reduction in the Company's output in Q2 2020 than the reduction in the Company's non-variable production costs over the same time period. Historically, cost per harvested gram has been between $0.40 and $0.49 per quarter.

Most of the inventory harvested and produced in Q2 2020 remains in inventory as of June 30, 2020 and is therefore expected to have a negative impact on margins when the product is sold in future periods. However, as sales of branded products with higher revenue per gram for flower and extractions expand through the remainder of the third quarter and further, the Company expects to realize increased margins that will offset the greater cost per harvested gram in prior quarters.

