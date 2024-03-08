‘Flower Moon,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Succession’ Among Casting Society Artios Award Winners

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie” and “The Holdovers” were among the film winners at the 39th annual Casting Society Artios Awards.

The ceremony honors top casting in the year’s films, TV and theater. The celebrations were in person for the first time in three years, taking place in Los Angeles and New York City with hosts Niecy Nash-Betts and comedian Alex Edelman dividing up emcee duties between the cities. There was also a ceremony for casting directors in London.

With the newly added Academy Award for casting, the night certainly was a celebration. Starting in 2026, there will be a prize for best achievement in casting, the culmination of a campaign for recognition that has taken decades.

Ava DuVernay was this year’s recipient of the Lynn Stalmaster Award Career Achievement.

View the full winners list below.

FEATURE ANIMATION

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Mary Hidalgo

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” – Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“The Holdovers” – Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Past Lives” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Memory” – Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Summoning Sylvia” – Steven Tylor O’Connor

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

“Barbie” – Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

“Fire Island” – Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION (SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED), COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

“The Bear” – Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“The Last of Us” – Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Reservation Dogs” – Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

LIMITED SERIES

“Beef” – Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”- Erica A. Hart

REALITY SERIES – STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

“Queer Eye” Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan

REALITY SERIES – COMPETITION

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”- Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES– LIVE ACTION

“American Born Chinese” – Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

SHORT FILM

“Motherland” – Matthew Glasner

SHORT FORM SERIES

“We’re Doing Good”- Alexa Pereira

COMMERCIALS

“Spark Autism Awareness” – Ken Lazer

THEATRE WINNERS

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Leopoldstadt” – Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Into the Woods” – Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Downstate” – Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

‘Merrily We Roll Along” – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

“The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2” Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“Fiddler on the Roof”- Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

REGIONAL THEATRE – TIE

‘A Chorus Line” – Stephanie Klapper

“What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank” – David Caparelliotis

THEATRE TOURS

“Six (Boleyn Tour)” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

