‘Flower Man of Islington’ murder accused to stand trial in London next July

Tony Eastlake (PA Media)

The alleged killer of the “Flower Man of Islington” will stand trial for murder at the Old Bailey in July next year.

James Peppiatt, 21, is accused of stabbing to death 55-year-old Tony Eastlake during an altercation near his popular florist stall in Essex Road.

Mr Eastlake was stabbed in the lower back shortly after clocking off work on May 29, and he collapsed and died in the street.

Peppiatt, the son of Mr Eastlake’s late partner, was charged with murder in early June, and appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday morning via videolink from HMP Belmarsh.

Technical difficulties meant a plea could not be taken, but a trial has been set by Judge Anthony Leonard QC to start on July 18 next year.

Peppiatt’s barrister told the court: “I can confirm this will be a contested matter.”

“Mr Peppiatt is aged 21, he is charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake, who was aged 55”, prosecutor Julian Evans told an earlier hearing.

“Mr Eastlake died from a single stab wound to his back, in the area of Halliford St, N1 on May 29 this year.

“Mr Eastlake was a florist who worked in a flower store opposite Essex Road station for about 40 years. He was a very well-known member of the local community.

“He separated from his wife in around 2018 and in due course began a relationship with Alicia Callaghan, the defendant’s mother.”

Ms Callaghan, 43, took her own life on April 1 this year at her Islington home.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Mr Eastlake at his flower stand, Florence & Fleur, two days after his death. The florist had worked in the trade since he was 14-years-old, earning the nickname the “Flower Man of Islington”.

Peppiatt, from Islington, was remanded into custody until his trial. He is due to return to court on September 13 to enter a plea.

