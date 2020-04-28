This Flower Delivery Service Has the Most Instagram-Worthy Bouquets — and You Can Get Them for Less Right Now

Warmer weather may be here (finally), but most of us can’t enjoy it fully as we’re stuck inside social distancing. But even if you can’t spend as much time outdoors as you would like, UrbanStems makes it incredibly easy to bring nature into your home.

The online flower delivery service has tons of Instagram-worthy bouquets to choose from, including this pretty yellow and pink option and this Greek-inspired arrangement. While these cheerful blooms are perfect for brightening up your own home, they also make amazing gifts — especially for Mother’s Day, which is right around the corner on May 10.

The UrbanStems website even has a dedicated Mother’s Day Shop to make it incredibly easy for you to shop for the upcoming holiday. Not only does this section have dozens of fresh-cut bouquets to choose from, but some of their most popular floral arrangements even come with free treats like candies, candles, and skincare products that your mom is sure to love.

If fresh-cut flowers aren’t your mom’s thing, UrbanStems also has a wide selection of potted plants, succulents, and dried flowers available. Plus, it also has a variety of gift boxes, like this coffee-themed box, that can be sent directly to your or a loved one’s door.

Besides sourcing and designing all its bouquets in-house, the brand only uses seasonal flowers from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, so you can feel good about your purchase. The delivery service also has same-day and next-day delivery options, depending on where you live.

Perhaps best of all, you can currently get 15 percent off and free shipping when you use the code MomsDay15. And to help you get started, we rounded up nine of our favorite floral arrangements and potted plants available at UrbanStems right now.

Whether you’re looking for a plant to spruce up your quarantine living space or a gorgeous bouquet to show mom how much you love her, there’s something on this list for just about everyone.

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Celeste, $95; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Buttercream, $68–$95; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Cathy, $50; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Poppins, $130; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Logan, $100; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Primavera, $60; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Phoebe, $55; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Capulet, $95; urbanstems.com

UrbanStems

Buy It! The Juliet, $65–$98; urbanstems.com