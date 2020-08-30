Flower Buds to Nasty Cracks: How some P.E.I. businesses chose their creative names

Islanders have long been known for their creativity and sense of humour, and that is evident in the names of some businesses on P.E.I.

Here are a few of those businesses, and how they came up with their names.

Flower Buds

Flower Buds was a cool name long before cannabis became legal in Canada. But co-owner Vikki Sweeney says now, particularly, some people think it's more than just a flower shop.

Sorry, dude.

"When cannabis became legalized, we would get calls for other plants, you know," Sweeney said with a laugh.

The name has a much more innocent origin. Sweeney and co-owner Sandra Walsh worked together at another flower shop and 13 years ago decided to start their own business.

"We tried everything that we could think of — like Flower Basket, Flower everything — but because we're buddies, we're flower buds, and because we were selling flowers, we thought it was very apropos."

Nasty Cracks

View photos www.nastycracks.ca More

If you're the owner of a business called Nasty Cracks, you must like a good joke.

James Peterson, who has owned the concrete repair business for eight years, certainly does.

On storm days in the winter, he gets a kick out of calling the Ocean 100 storm line and listening for host Kerri-Wynne MacLeod to read the list of closures on air.

"She has to put on the radio that 'Nasty Cracks will not be open today,'" he said with a giggle.

Peterson said the name Nasty Cracks has been an ongoing joke over the years, but he came by the name honestly.

"Just thought of it. You know, some cracks in the walls, and a fella would look at it and say, 'Geez that's a nasty one', and then we thought it should be called Nasty Cracks."

He said he's never had a negative comment about the name, and people often stop and take a picture of the logo on his truck.

"Most people just kind of laugh and chuckle and say, 'Love the name.'"

Just be careful if you Google it.

The Tree Feller and The Branch Manager

View photos Shane Ross/CBC More

For a tree-cutting business, it's tough to beat the names of two on P.E.I. — The Tree Feller and The Branch Manager. A third, Chainsaw Jim, is pretty clear-cut, as well.

Evan Simpson, who started The Tree Feller about three years ago, said he wanted to come up with something that would stick when people saw his truck drive by.

"My wife and I were brainstorming," he said. "We didn't want 'Evan's Tree Service' or something like that."

