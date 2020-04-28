Flow Pharma Reports Ebola Vaccine Success and How that Directed FlowVax COVID-19 Vaccine Design

The peer reviewed journal Vaccine has published the results of a mouse study demonstrating efficacy of the Company's Ebola vaccine. The article describes how Flow Pharma used the same approach to design FlowVax COVID-19, now undergoing pre-clinical testing for protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Flow Pharma, Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area biotechnology company developing the FlowVax(TM) peptide vaccine platform technology, today announced that an article entitled "An Effective CTL Peptide Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Based on Survivors' CD8+ Targeting of a Particular Nucleocapsid Protein Epitope with Potential Implications for COVID-19 Vaccine Design" describing work led by Flow Pharma scientists, was published today in the peer reviewed journal Vaccine, an Elsevier publication.

"Our article published today shows that a single injection of our Ebola vaccine provided 100% protection for mice exposed to Ebola virus" said Charles Herst, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Flow Pharma and first author on the article. "By relying on killer T-cells rather than antibodies, FlowVax Ebola is able to attack the nucleocapsid protein located at the center of the virus where antibodies cannot reach. We are taking the same approach with FlowVax COVID-19."

"As a virologist interested in how the immune system reacts to viral infections, I think it is very interesting that people who previously survived Ebola and SARS-CoV-1 outbreaks were found to have killer T-cells targeting the nucleocapsid protein for those two different viruses" said Tom Hodge, Ph.D., former CDC Laboratory Director, now Flow Pharma Scientific Advisory Board member and article co-author. "Flow Pharma is now conducting pre-clinical testing for FlowVax COVID-19 which is designed to attack the nucleocapsid protein on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By doing this we are trying to mimic the immune system response of the survivors of the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak in 2003."

"Flow Pharma has been developing T-cell vaccines for immuno oncology and infectious disease applications using the FlowVax vaccine platform for over a decade" said Reid Rubsamen, M.D., CEO, Flow Pharma and co-author on the article. "We are happy to be using our FlowVax vaccine platform to address the new threat posed by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

About Flow Pharma

Flow Pharma, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area based, biotechnology company using artificial intelligence to guide selection of neoantigen peptide targets on cancer cells or virus-infected cells for attack by the patient's own, native immune system. These peptides can then be loaded into the FlowVax(TM) platform for administration by injection.

Flow Pharma, Inc. is conducting gene sequencing studies with neoantigen identification on breast cancer patients in the US and cervical cancer patients in China, in preparation for conducting Phase I/II clinical trials planned for later this year. Neoantigens are small peptide markers expressed on cancer cells as a result of a cancer-causing viral infection or mutation of the DNA in normal cells, agents that cause transformation into cancer cells.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Flow Pharma, Inc. ("the Company"), future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this presentation other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flow Pharma, Inc.

