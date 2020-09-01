Flotilla of hot air balloons forms Sky Orchestra over Bristol

A flotilla of seven hot air balloons took to the skies above Bristol to perform music from the air directly into people’s homes.

Sky Orchestra, featuring a piece played through battery-powered speakers, accompanied by a live guitarist, set off from Ashton Court Estate on Tuesday evening.

The project, by artist Luke Jerram and composer Dan Jones, was premiering a new composition commissioned by Bristol Old Vic theatre.

Contributors included Grant Marshall and Stew Jackson of Massive Attack, and Adrian Utley of Portishead.

Outgoing Bristol city poet Vanessa Kisuule wrote a spoken word part, while composer Elizabeth Purnell created the string arrangements.

The spectacle was kept secret to prevent crowds turning up to watch the launch, in keeping with coronavirus social distancing rules.

Mr Jerram said the Sky Orchestra piece, which has been developed since lockdown measures were introduced in the UK, would “deliver music right into people’s homes”.

“With all the music halls and theatres closed we thought we would do something for Bristol that would be an uplifting experience and a collaborative event for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“We’ve got seven hot air balloons with speakers attached and each balloon will play a different part of the musical score.

“As they take off, it will create this massive surround sound experience from the sky and will fly over the city.

“The sound of the music should be echoing around the streets – it should be really beautiful.”

