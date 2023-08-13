With Flory Bidunga, KU basketball lands highest-ranked commitment since Josh Jackson

By landing a surprise commitment from five-star prospect Flory Bidunga Saturday night, the Kansas Jayhawks added their highest-ranked commitment since five-star forward Josh Jackson in the 2016 class.

In fact, Bidunga is the Jayhawks’ first top-5 commitment since 2016, and he will be the sixth top-5 player landed in the Bill Self era when he signs and makes it to campus ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Bidunga is ranked No. 4 in the recruiting class of 2024 by ESPN.com and No. 5 by both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

Jackson was ranked a bit higher — No. 1 by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com in the class of 2016, and No. 2 by ESPN.

Jackson played only one season with the Jayhawks, averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game during the 2016-17 season. The Phoenix Suns chose Jackson as the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Landing five-star prospects hasn’t exactly been uncommon under Self. In fact, he has an illustrious list of five-star recruits in his tenure at KU.

Here’s the full list according to Rivals.com

2003

David Padgett — No. 7

J.R. Giddens — No. 19

Rodrick Stewert — No. 25

2004

Russell Robinson — No. 27

2005

Julian Wright — No. 8

Mario Chalmers — No. 12

Brandon Rush — No. 13

2006

Darrell Arthur — No. 16

Sherron Collins — No. 21

2009

Xavier Henry — No. 8

Elijah Johnson — No. 24

2010

Josh Selby — No. 1

2012

Perry Ellis — No. 12

2013

Andrew Wiggins — No. 1

Wayne Selden — No. 12

Joel Embiid — No. 25

2014

Cliff Alexander — No. 4

Kelly Oubre — No. 6

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk — Rivals lists as a five-star prospect; no number-ranking given

2015

Cheick Diallo — No. 5

Carlton Bragg — No. 21

2016

Josh Jackson — No. 1

2017

Billy Preston — No. 11

Silvio De Sousa — Rivals lists as a five-star prospect; no number-ranking given

2018

2020

Bryce Thompson — No. 21

2022

Gradey Dick — No. 28

M.J. Rice — No. 29

2024