Floridians shouldn’t have to choose between insuring their homes or having solar panels | Opinion

Florida is mostly paradise, with a significant dash of peril thrown in — and it’s the dash that is motivating homeowners to prepare for the next hurricane and make their homes more resilient.

However, as solar power becomes more popular, some homeowners worry that installing rooftop panels may make their homes more expensive to insure — or, worse, not insurable at all.

Many have been losing their coverage lately — seemingly without explanation. In truth, Florida’s insurance industry has struggled for several reasons, and that has caused many home insurers to tighten their underwriting guidelines. The result? Some may have less appetite for insuring homes with solar panels.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Residents shouldn’t have to choose between getting insurance and investing in solar panels. Philip Fairey, deputy director of the Florida Solar Energy Center at the University of Central Florida, says that concerns about storm damage to panels are “overblown” and that they are “beneficial, not detrimental.” In addition, adding solar panels and a battery to store the excess electricity that is generated can be a smart investment to provide power after a hurricane passes — and even prove lifesaving for Florida’s aging population or those with medical necessities.

The nonprofit Solar United Neighbors of Florida and Kin Insurance have joined together to educate consumers about the benefits of solar and help connect homeowners with insurance options.

Homeowners install solar for a variety of reasons. One of the most popular? People look at rooftop solar as a way to combat historically high energy costs. That, plus a 30% federal tax credit, make solar attractive.

One way homeowners save money with solar is through net metering. This is a billing methodology that credits a solar homeowner for any excess energy produced, sent back to the grid and shared with their neighbors. This policy makes rooftop solar an easy and affordable way for most families to lower their utility bills.

Innovative and technology-savvy insurers prioritize people and are choosing to offer coverage for homes with solar. Generally, solar panels can extend a roof’s life as they protect it from rain, debris, wind and prolonged sun exposure. They also make your property more energy-efficient in the summer as the hot sun is not beating down on your roof directly but instead is absorbed by the panels, ensuring cooler interiors.

To be clear, no one is saying rooftop solar is a substitute for any of the other wind-mitigation steps Florida homeowners should be taking. When solar is installed by licensed professionals, and in conjunction with energy efficiency, homeowners can enjoy lower electricity bills and quality home insurance.

Hurricanes’ increasing frequency and severity make it essential that Floridians be able to find reasonable coverage for their homes. As the nation’s fastest growing state, Florida needs to ensure that insurance coverage is available so homeownership remains attractive and attainable.

Luckily, there are still many insurance options available to homeowners, including insurers that proudly welcome solar homeowners with open arms.

Our future relies on encouraging more homeowners and businesses to adopt solar technology. Together, we can connect more communities to solar and build a more-resilient energy system.

Story continues

Heaven Campbell is the Florida program director for Solar United Neighbors. Angel Conlin, chief insurance officer at Kin Insurance.

The Invading Sea

Campbell