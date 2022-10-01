Floridians escape Ian at casino on edge of Everglades. They found refuge – and slot machines.

Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
·4 min read

MICCOSUKEE RESERVATION, Fla. – Some passed the time playing blinking slot machines, swimming in the pool and eating at a 24-hour restaurant. Others who fled Hurricane Ian in trailers and motor homes set up camp in the parking lot of the tribal casino on the edge of the Everglades.

“The most important thing is we're safe,” said Ping Hu, 46, whose home in Sanibel Island was cut off by the hurricane that had left two fellow residents dead.

The Miccosukee Casino & Resort was just one of the hotels, friends’ homes and shelters across South Florida where evacuated residents, families and retirees holed up this week.

Thursday night, one group sat on folding chairs and sipped beers to watch the sun dip below the grassy expanse stretching back toward the hurricane-ravaged west coast. They commiserated with one another, wondering if their homes were ruined. They read news reports, texted friends for electricity updates and debated when to return.

Mostly, they were just glad to have found this unlikely, but welcoming, refuge.

Hurricane evacuees gather outside the Miccosukee Resort &amp; Gaming casino west of Miami, Florida.
Hurricane evacuees gather outside the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming casino west of Miami, Florida.

“This is the first hurricane I’ve been through. They told us: ‘We have no power. Don’t come back,’” said Greg Deem, 70, who lives in an upscale motor home resort in Naples and has a home in Ohio. “I'm very glad I’m here, in a parking lot at a casino.”

By Friday, some were checking out to return to asses the damage in coastal cities and residences further inland that had been flooded by torrential rains. Others were still unsure if it was safe and extended their stay, said resort manager Karen Whiting.

"People are worried. They don't know what they're going to find when they go back," said Whiting, who added that the 302-room hotel was nearly full.

Lori Kearn, 69, and her husband, Raymond, 75, said they believed their home near Arcadia, about 25 miles northwest of Port Charlotte, had survived.

“There’s no power, there’s no water. Some trailers have been tipped over,” Lori Kearn said.

In the elevators, some displaced residents hauled bags of groceries to their rooms.

'It's like a war zone': Residents start to rebuild after Ian's wrath in Englewood, Florida

In Fort Myers: Buildings leveled. Homes underwater. Fort Myers Beach 'is gone' 

Marco Island resident Kathleen Tuttle, 72, said this week marked the first time she evacuated ahead of a hurricane since her husband died. They had always weathered such storms together at home.

"I feel very blessed having found this refuge," she said.

Those who had evacuated knew there was work ahead: cleaning out refrigerators, checking on cars left behind, and navigating cleanup and insurance.

Hu, an accountant who bought a home this year on Sanibel Island with her husband and two daughters, said she considered waiting out the hurricane before heeding calls for evacuation on Tuesday.

With her husband out of town on business, she packed a small bag – figuring she'd be back after a night or two. Hotel rooms were scarce, so she secured one at the casino resort on what Whiting said was a parcel of the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

Sanibel Island resident Ping Hu, 46, with her children at the Miccosukee Resort &amp; Gaming hotel.
Sanibel Island resident Ping Hu, 46, with her children at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming hotel.

Her children, ages 4 and 7, loved it. There was a pool, and bright colors and lights. It felt like a cruise, she said. Amid displays about the Miccosukee’s history, they met other hurricane evacuees. For some, it was simply the first place they spotted after crossing Highway 41 through the Everglades.

On Thursday, a sign posted at the front desk said the resort was suspending its policies to allow children at the hotel because of the disaster.

“Mommy, we’re going to stay here forever, right?” one of her daughters asked.

She had no easy answer.

Sanibel's washed-out bridge meant no access to the island, their home, the school her daughter attends, and their belongings. She believes her home survived but wasn't certain about the damage. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said repairing the road to Sanibel would take time.

Hurricane Ian evacuees with trailers and motorhomes set up camp in the parking lot of the Miccosukee Resort &amp; Gaming casino in Florida.
Hurricane Ian evacuees with trailers and motorhomes set up camp in the parking lot of the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming casino in Florida.

Sanibel Island officials said Thursday that 200 households remained on the island and that at least two people had died. At least 40 people were evacuated, they said, and some were taken to hospitals.

“It’s just really scary,” Hu said, who was weighing whether to decamp to a family property in St. Louis.

Next to their trailer in the parking lot Thursday night, a generator hummed nearby as the Kearns sat outside with Deem – who they said had sauntered over after arriving and asked, “Is this hurricane happy hour?” They became fast friends.

Deem joked that since arriving Tuesday, he had “donated” to the casino slot machines. Raymond Kearn celebrated that he had broken even.

Maybe, given the circumstances, that was the best anyone could hope for.

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com and on Twitter @chris_kenning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Ian escapees find unlikely refuge at Florida casino

Latest Stories

  • How to Help Victims of Hurricane Ian

    At least several thousand relocated to shelters and are seeking emergency assistance

  • 7 Americans released from detention in Venezuela, Biden says

    Seven Americans detained in Venezuela have been released, the White House announced Saturday. "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath and Osman Khan," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

  • Amid 'gut-wrenching' destruction from Ian, Florida barrier island residents band together

    Florida's Pine Islanders have lent trucks to evacuation efforts, spent days clearing the roads, and offered food and shelter to anyone who needs help.

  • How a Vet Performs Dangerous Surgeries on Wild Animals

    Wildlife veterinarian Romain Pizzi performed the first brain surgery on a bear as well as the first keyhole appendix surgery on an orangutan. He's also anesthetized hundreds of seals. Using hours of his own self-shot footage, let's take a look at how Romain prepares and performs these amazing wildlife surgeries. Director: Anna O'Donohue Director of Photography: Steven Cassidy Editor: Parker Dixon Expert: Romain Pizzi Producer: Katherine Wzorek Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producer: Samantha Vélez Production Manager: Eric Martinez Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila Camera Operator: Aidan Black Audio: Simon Tomlinson Production Assistant: Charles Marks Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen Assistant Editor: Diego Rentsch

  • Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’

    ‘Clearly there is much more happening than we had foreseen!’

  • Russell Wilson's awkward Subway ad becomes viral meme

    Russell Wilson made an awkward Subway ad that became viral meme.Source: Russell Wilson, TikTok

  • Searching for survivors at Ian’s ground zero, Fort Myers Beach. It doesn’t always end well

    Although Ian made first landfall at Cayo Costa and hit the mainland south of Punta Gorda, both just to the north, Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to Fort Myers Beach as “ground zero” because of the graphically surreal damage and potential loss of life.

  • Buildings leveled. Homes underwater. Fort Myers Beach 'is gone' after Hurricane Ian damage.

    A chunk of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island to Florida's mainland had fallen into the sea Wednesday, cutting off access to the barrier island.

  • Island causeway floods minutes after being closed for Hurricane Ian, NC video shows

    Winds of 92 mph were recorded as the storm made landfall in South Carolina.

  • Hurricane Ian: Rescue efforts continue in Florida as storm makes landfall in South Carolina

    Across southwest Florida, rescue efforts continue in search of residents stranded by Hurricane Ian. Due to extensive damage to the Sanibel Causeway, which connects multiple island communities to the mainland, air support has been widely deployed in recovery missions. Meanwhile, Ian continues north, making landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

  • Unhoused man accused of killing 74-year-old Carmichael man, Sacramento County officials say

    An unhoused man is accused of killing a 74-year-old Carmichael man in what the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Thursday called "an unprovoked and senseless homicide." ﻿Darin Chastain, 54, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and is being held on no bail, the sheriff's office said. He is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the homicide. ﻿The sheriff's office said the homicide happened at 8:44 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue. The victim was identified as James C. Raleigh. Dispatchers got a call from someone concerned about a man, later identified as Chastain, standing outside of a neighbor's [Raleigh's] home screaming and throwing rocks at the garage door.

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Predators feel restocked, ready to chase Stanley Cup again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.