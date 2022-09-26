Florida braces for 'strengthening' Hurricane Ian

Sam Cabral - BBC News
·3 min read
Shoppers wait in line at a grocery store in Kissimmee
Shoppers wait in line at a grocery store in Kissimmee, Florida

Authorities in Florida have urged residents to "make their preparations" as Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early on Monday.

Ian was forecast to move northwest through the Caribbean, near Cuba and the Cayman Islands, and reach the state's west coast by Wednesday.

The hurricane's exact path is uncertain but Governor Ron DeSantis warned of "broad impacts throughout the state".

Residents have been seen stocking up on food, water, medicine and fuel.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects "rapid strengthening" from Ian over the next 48 hours, with maximum sustained winds of 75mph (121kmph).

An NHC official said Cuba could experience "extreme hurricane force winds, life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall" later on Monday.

Classes have been cancelled in parts of the island, and evacuations have been planned in a handful of western provinces, including near the country's tobacco region.

Authorities in the Cayman Islands, a British territory, are working to provide plywood, sandbags and other supplies to local residents,

"We must prepare for the worst and absolutely pray and hope for the best," Premier Wayne Panton said in a video on Sunday.

Predicted path of Hurricane Ian
Predicted path of Hurricane Ian

Along Florida's Tampa Bay coast, grocery store shelves were quickly cleared of basic necessities and there were long queues at gas stations.

"It's never too early to prepare," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor tweeted on Sunday.

Local officials in her municipality and others like Miami and Fort Lauderdale are distributing free sandbags to help residents protect their homes from flooding.

Meteorologists have said flash flooding is possible by Tuesday in the Florida peninsula and Florida Keys as the approaching hurricane makes landfall.

The governor declared a state of emergency for all of Florida over the weekend and has activated 5,000 National Guard troops to assist with relief efforts.

Mr DeSantis said Ian posed a risk of "dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity".

"This is a really big hurricane at this point," he said at a Monday news conference, urging residents to "remain calm" but "do what you need to be prepared".

The White House has also made its own emergency declaration, which will help federal and state officials coordinate disaster relief and assistance.

Federal officials are also pre-positioning millions of meals and litres of water in Florida and neighbouring Alabama.

Some parts of the state have not seen a hurricane of this magnitude in about a century and may receive as much as 10 feet of storm surge, they said.

President Joe Biden has postponed a planned Tuesday visit to Florida.

The launch of Nasa's most powerful ever rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, has also been delayed. The Artemis 1 rocket was rolled off its launchpad on Monday.

Forecasters have said Cuba could see up to 10 inches (25cm) of rain from Hurricane Ian, while Jamaica and the Cayman islands could receive between 3-6 inches (8-15cm).

The Caribbean is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Fiona, which tore through the region last week.

Moving northward to parts of the Atlantic Canada coastline and eastern Quebec, Fiona claimed two lives, washed homes into the sea and downed power lines over the weekend.

Latest Stories

  • Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

    MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking clas

  • Florida battens down ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Floridians scrambled to set up sandbags and stockpile emergency supplies on Monday as the state braced for Hurricane Ian, which was expected to bring damaging winds, torrential rains and powerful storm surge later in the week. Residents across the state emptied store shelves of water and household items, as schools and colleges in the Tampa area and northwest Florida canceled classes through at least Thursday. The approaching storm also forced NASA on Monday to roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle.

  • Fiona fallout: Economic losses being tallied as soldiers arrive for cleanup duty

    STANLEY BRIDGE, P.E.I. — Phyllis Carr's voice broke with emotion as she surveyed the damage to the historic town of Stanley Bridge, a small community on the north shore of Prince Edward Island. "It's very sad for those of us who lived here all of our lives and our parents lived here," she said, taking in a scene that has become all too familiar in towns and villages across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec battered and drenched by post-tropical storm Fiona on the weekend. "Our life is going to

  • Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

    HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This

  • British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern

    LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government’s economic policy as the United Kingdom teeters toward recession. The pound fell as low as $1.0373, its lowest level since the decimalization of the currency in 1971, before rallying to about $1.08 in London afternoon trading. The weakening currency piles pressure on the U.K.’s new Conservative

  • Sri Lanka power cuts - wrong oil blamed

    The head of the country's utilities regulator says poor quality oil led to the shutdown of a power plant.

  • Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada

    Hurricane Fiona has devastated communities across Atlantic Canada and provinces are beginning to take stock of the damage left behind. Alicia Draus joins Antony Robart from Halifax to discuss assessing the damage and next steps for residents in the Maritimes.

  • Strong Quake Leaves Ripples in Sand on West Mexico Beach

    The effects of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in west Mexico were clear to be seen moments after it struck on September 19, with video by Francisco Barajas Lopez showing the cracked and crumpled ground at a beach in Mezcala.The video was taken not far from the earthquake’s epicenter, in Michoacan.Local media reported tremors were felt as far as Mexico City, prompting evacuations of buildings. The quake came on an infamous date in Mexico, given its coincidence with deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017. Credit: Francisco Barajas Lopez via Storyful

  • Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea

    BERLIN (AP) — Denmark's maritime authority said Monday that a gas leak had been observed in a pipeline leading from Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea that is dangerous to shipping traffic. The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. Although the pipeline isn't used to import gas, it is nevertheless filled, dpa reported. A spokesman for Nord Stream 2 said a loss of pressure had been detec

  • Officials ID 2-year-old girl killed in Bedford crash; driver faces manslaughter charge

    Bedford police on Monday also identified the driver arrested in connection with the Saturday fatal crash on Texas 121.

  • Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, high winds to Charlotte. Here’s how to prepare.

    Ian is expected to arrive in the Charlotte region “Friday into Saturday,” according to a bulletin by the National Weather Service.

  • Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

    Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida's west coast or panhandle regions, he said.

  • Hurricane Ian updates: Prolonged storm surge expected when system slows near Florida

    Hurricane Hunters from Biloxi found an improving eye structure as the storm moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. A landfall in Florida is expected but there’s still “significant uncertainty” around Ian’s track. Here’s more.

  • Subject of USA TODAY investigation into child sexual abuse accused of sexual battery

    David Menna was booked at Tulsa County Jail and released on $2,000 bail. USA TODAY found allegations of sex abuse against him dating back to 1992.

  • At US$204, Is Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over...

  • Trump Trashes Mitch McConnell, Says ‘The Old Crow’s a Piece of S–,’ Upcoming Book Claims

    The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman recalled the former president verbally bashing his numerous adversaries

  • Makeshift shrine to Mahsa Amini at protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London

    Protesters created a small makeshift shrine to Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Embassy in London during a protest there on Saturday 24 September. The protesters angrily denounced the regime in Iran over the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. Mahsa Amini died after being detained by Iran’s feared morality police, allegedly for not wearing her hijab correctly and for trousers that were too tight under her outer garments. Supporters say a police beating caused her death but the police have claimed it was of natural causes. Her death has sparked protests across Iran and around the world against the strict theocratic government in Tehran.

  • Giorgia Meloni Vows to Unite Italy as Right-Wing Coalition On Track to Win

    Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, is favored to become the country’s first female prime minister. Her coalition is projected to win Sunday’s parliamentary elections as Europe faces an economic downturn. Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg News

  • Women in Syria protest in solidarity with women of Iran

    STORY: Mahsa Amini, 22, died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Her death has touched off Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.Iranian police have denied harming her, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women. Iran's foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States of using the protests to try to destabilize the Islamic Republic."We support the protests and uprisings in Iran," said Arwa al-Saleh, a member of the Kongra Star women's rights organisation that called for the protest. "We gather to burn Hijabs and some comrades cut their hair to protest injustice and oppression against women," she said.Women have played a prominent role in the demonstrations in Iran, waving and burning their veils, with some publicly cutting their hair in a direct challenge to clerical leaders. Iran's Kurdistan province is one of the region's swept by unrest.The Kurdish ethnic minority live mostly in a region straddling the borders of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey.Dozens of people protested over Amini's death on Sunday in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Suli. Last week, one of Iraq's main Kurdish leaders - Masoud Barzani - called her family to pay condolences.

  • "Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory

    At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices made over the years as the party rose from being a marginal far-right group to become Italy's strongest political force at Sunday's election. "It's a dream," Fabio Rampelli, a party founder, told Reuters as he hugged a tearful activist who whispered to him the single word, "finally!".