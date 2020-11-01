Florida's WWE heel turn, MSU upsets Michigan, Clemson survives BC

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

If there is a bench-clearing brawl, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from SI are going to cover it. Florida head coach Dan Mullen then fielded questions about his Gators fighting Mizzou in a Darth Vader costume…you can’t even make this up.

Michigan fell to Michigan State, leaving Jim Harbaugh with a 3-8 overall record versus MSU and OSU. Should the former 49ers head coach bounce to the NFL?

In the ACC, Clemson staved off an upset bid from BC ahead of the giant matchup with Notre Dame next Saturday. How did freshman phenom DJ Uiagalele look in relief of Trevor Lawrence?

Finally, as the playoff picture becomes clear, Pat, Pete and Dan debate if the CFP should expand following an upside-down 2020.

