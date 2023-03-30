Florida's Hemp Industry Under Fire: How Two Bills Threaten Small Businesses and Jobs

SaveFlHemp.org
·3 min read

Small Businesses and Thousands of Jobs at Stake as New Legislation Being Pushed Could Devastate the State's Thriving Hemp Industry

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Patrick O'Brien, an American veteran, founder of Learn Sativa University and SaveFLHemp.org - an organization committed to protecting Florida's thriving hemp industry and the small businesses that depend on it - recently spoke before the Florida House of Representatives, advocating for small businesses and the people of Florida. His plea, however, went unanswered as the House pushed forward with House Bill 1475, potentially endangering the entire hemp industry in the state.

Defending Florida's Hemp: Veteran Patrick O'Brien Takes a Stand
Defending Florida's Hemp: Veteran Patrick O'Brien Takes a Stand

O'Brien, along with other business owners and cancer survivors, was allotted a mere 30-second window to passionately argue against the bill's devastating consequences on small businesses, individuals, and the economy. In a room filled with over 70 opponents of the bill, including stage 4 cancer patients, doctors, and lawyers who attested to the benefits of hemp products and how the bill would adversely affect Florida's industry, the representatives seemed to disregard the pleas of their constituents.

The hemp industry has contributed significantly to Florida's economy, providing jobs for over 100,000 people and generating substantial tax revenue. Despite the overwhelming evidence against the bill, hemp businesses were told to "stay in their lane" as HB 1475 continues to push forward.

The bill, disguised as a measure to protect children, would primarily benefit Florida MMTCs at the expense of the hemp industry. The representatives, many of whom demonstrated little knowledge of the plant, its uses, or the science behind it, chose profit over people, voting in favor of the bill while claiming to hear the concerns of the crowd. The proposed legislation is constitutionally unethical and goes against federal guidelines. Moreover, the "guidelines" set by this bill are already in effect in Florida, and the addition of outrageous THC caps and the redefining of hemp in Florida law would only serve to destroy small businesses.

All eyes are now on the next committees, the Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee and the Infrastructure Strategies Committee, which have the power to stand with small businesses and prevent large corporations from monopolizing the hemp industry in Florida, a state that prides itself on freedom and opportunity.

O'Brien has also initiated a petition opposing the bills, which can be signed online at saveflhemp.org. With thousands of signatures already collected, the goal is to gather even more support to protect Florida's hemp industry.

O'Brien will continue his fight for the industry when he returns to Tallahassee for SB 1676, which will be presented before the Fiscal Committee. The bill is almost identical to HB 1475 and could devastate the state's hemp industry. His determination and commitment to the cause serve as a powerful reminder that the people of Florida will not back down without a fight.

About SaveFLHemp.org

SaveFLHemp.org is a dedicated organization committed to protecting Florida's thriving hemp industry and the small businesses that depend on it. With a focus on providing accurate information, resources, and advocacy, SaveFLHemp.org works tirelessly to ensure that the voices of entrepreneurs, industry workers, and consumers are heard by policymakers and legislators. Through grassroots efforts, educational campaigns, and strategic partnerships, SaveFLHemp.org seeks to create a sustainable future for Florida's hemp industry, safeguarding the economic and social well-being of the countless individuals who rely on it.

Contact Information

Allyson Perez
Director of Operations
media@saveflhemp.org
720-295-1439

SOURCE: SaveFLHemp.org

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746697/Floridas-Hemp-Industry-Under-Fire-How-Two-Bills-Threaten-Small-Businesses-and-Jobs

Latest Stories

  • Car companies stand to make billions charging monthly fees for features like heated seats. Electric vehicles make that even easier for them.

    Pricey add-ons could start ruffling EV-buyer feathers — but automakers might struggle to survive without them, a new study says.

  • I’m a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

    Once you've entered retirement, you'll need to have a plan for your retirement savings account. Ideally, you'll utilize these savings in a way that can make your nest egg last for years to come -- but...

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislation know

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • US puts trade curbs on 5 Chinese firms over alleged role in Uyghur repression

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies for allegedly aiding in the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority but China rejected the accusation as "lies" aimed at constraining it. According to Hikvision's 2021 half-year report, at least four of the companies facing new curbs belong to the Chinese surveillance camera maker including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co, Moyu Haishi Electronic Technology Co, Pishan Haishi Yong'an Electronic Technology Co and Urumqi Haishi Xin'an Electronic Technology Co.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Kazakh airline says business is booming as Russia loses traffic

    Kazakhstan's flagship airline, Air Astana, is speeding up its expansion plans to take advantage of a drop in air traffic via Russia and the reopening of China, chief executive Peter Foster told Reuters. Many global airlines stopped flights to Russia after it invaded Ukraine last year.

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    Depending on what stage you're at in life, you may either be thinking very carefully about retirement, or not worrying much about it at all. I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments...

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • SVB's collapse was fueled by 'people on iPhones' and won't spread across the US banking sector, Blackstone CEO says

    Rapid withdrawals "by people on iPhones" and high interest rates caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse, Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman said.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: What Is the Standard Deduction...

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adidas withdraws opposition to Black Lives Matter three stripe design

    Adidas has withdrawn its opposition to a three-line Black Lives Matter (BLM) trademark. The German sports design giant had asked the US Trademark Office to reject a trademark application by Black Lives Matter, which featured three parallel lines, just two days before the U-turn. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," a company statement said.

  • UPDATE 1-QatarEnergy picks up stakes from Exxon in Canadian offshore blocks

    Qatar's state-owned energy company on Wednesday signed a deal to acquire from ExxonMobil stakes in two Canadian offshore explorations block, the latest in the Gulf state's efforts to expand its global oil and gas portfolio. QatarEnergy, the world's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has in recent years entered some of the most promising oil and gas basins through deals with top Western companies eager to secure stakes in Qatar's LNG industry.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Microsoft offers to change cloud practices to ward off EU antitrust probe -source

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by smaller rivals, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, a move that will stave off an EU investigation. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud, Italian cloud service provider Aruba and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices and licensing deals.

  • Walmart worker in NC got fired for missing work due to chronic illness, EEOC lawsuit says

    She was told she racked up too many absences — including one when the employee was hospitalized, court records show.

  • Russia's Rosneft files suit against Reuters over BP article

    Russian oil giant Rosneft has filed a suit against Reuters in a Moscow court, alleging parts of a Reuters article about BP's decision to exit its stake in Rosneft were defamatory. Rosneft's claim, filed in Moscow Arbitration Court on March 16, alleges that several statements attributed to BP executives in the story are false, including one saying Rosneft was "dissonant" with BP's strategy. It also said a sentence saying France had linked a yacht it had impounded to Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was false.

  • 'It's honestly changed my life': Employees from one of the biggest 4-day-workweek trials say working less improved their lives but was a big adjustment

    A UK trial of a four-day workweek was largely successful. All but five of the 61 companies that took part said they planned to continue the model.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...