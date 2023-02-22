Florida's deadliest tornado outbreak led to a thorough policy investigation

Randi Mann
·2 min read
Florida's deadliest tornado outbreak led to a thorough policy investigation

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

--

Between Sunday, Feb. 22, 1998 and Monday the 23rd, Florida was hit with 12 tornadoes. This is Florida's deadliest tornado outbreak with a total of 42 deaths and 260 injuries. This broke the previous record of 17 deaths from a storm that killed 17 people on March 31, 1962.

These events are also known collectively as the 1998 Kissimmee tornado outbreak and The Night of the Tornadoes.

Aerial view of damage to homes in Lakeside subdivision in Kissimmee, Florida. The tornado moved from the upper right to the lower left, narrowly missing a school. Photograph courtesy of Robert Sheets
Aerial view of damage to homes in Lakeside subdivision in Kissimmee, Florida. The tornado moved from the upper right to the lower left, narrowly missing a school. Photograph courtesy of Robert Sheets

Aerial view of damage in Lakeside subdivision in Kissimmee, Florida. Courtesy of Robert Sheets

Because of the devastating loss of life, the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to conduct a Service Assessment to better understand what went wrong. The assessment findings are published in a 37-page document.

It all started on Feb. 22, when radar detected long-lived supercell thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The tornado outbreaks started in the Tampa Bay Area and swept through Central Florida.

tornado
tornado

Video capture of the Winter Garden tornado. Courtesy of NWS Melbourne.

The tornadoes were strong because there was an especially strong jet stream with warm and humid air out ahead of a cold front. This is common during an El Niño phase in Florida's dry season. The stronger jet streams greatly increase the odds that strong tornadoes could develop.

In total, on the Fujita Scale, this outbreak included four F0, three F1, two F2, and three F3 tornadoes.

The NWS conducted a Service Assessment to better understand the performance of its offices in terms of providing timely warnings, accurate forecasts and other services to ensure the safety of the public.

Aerial view of the Ponderosa RV park in Kissimmee, Florida. Image via NOAA Service Assessment.
Aerial view of the Ponderosa RV park in Kissimmee, Florida. Image via NOAA Service Assessment.

Aerial shot of the Ponderosa RV Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Courtesy of NOAA Service Assessment.

The Assessment includes more than 15 findings and recommendations, including these three.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) needs to better understand how long a person in charge of tornado watching should be active in that position. During this outbreak, an employee was on their 13th consecutive hour.

The NWS should work with officials on a Federal, state, county, and city-level to create policies that promote recommended tornado refuge areas in vulnerable areas like recreational vehicle and mobile home parks.

Because Florida has a large number of visitors and seasonal residents, the NWS should work with state, county and city officials, as well as the private sector to create emergency documentation that is provided to tourists upon arrival.

To learn more about Florida's deadliest tornado outbreak, listen to today's episode of "This Day In Weather History."

Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'

Thumbnail image: Almost complete devastation in a narrow corridor through Ponderosa RV Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Multiple deaths occurred at this location. Courtesy of Robert Sheets via NOAA

Latest Stories

  • Major winter storm to be highly disruptive across Ontario

    Parts of Ontario are expected to see a dangerous wintry mix of ice, freezing rain, and snow starting on Wednesday.

  • Major Ontario storm threatens widespread power cuts, travel disruptions

    A high-impact winter storm will target millions across southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, with significant icing, power outages and hazardous travel expected

  • 56-year-old hiker dies in the Grand Canyon during trek to Colorado River and back

    The Wisconsin man was doing a day hike when he died, officials said.

  • Get ready: Arctic blast bringing cold and snow to B.C.

    A Pacific frontal system quickly descending across British Columbia will bring frigid temperatures to the province beginning Tuesday evening, with snow expected in many southern areas of the province. "For Vancouver, that will mean afternoon highs that stay around the freezing mark and overnight lows that could get down below –6 C," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain five to 15 degrees below seasonal through the end of the week, said Wagstaf

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Heavy overnight snowfall blankets Calgary

    Calgary drivers had a slippery Tuesday morning commute after the city, along with much of southern Alberta, was hit with a major snowfall overnight. Southern sections of Calgary recieved upwards of 30 centimetres of snow and smaller totals were observed in the north, according to Environment Canada. "Snow will taper off from north to south today," the agency said on its website. Calgary Transit tweeted Tuesday morning that CTrains were running about 10 minutes behind schedule because of the snow

  • Winter storm to bring snow, ice pellets to Toronto late Wednesday afternoon

    Canada's federal weather agency is warning Torontonians to watch out for slippery conditions as a winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and ice pellets to the city starting late Wednesday afternoon. Total amounts could be between 10 and 15 centimetres, Environment Canada said in an updated winter storm warning on Tuesday night. There is a risk of freezing rain and light ice sticking to surfaces. Travel may be difficult. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban a

  • Snowstorm expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in B.C.'s Interior on Family Day

    Environment Canada says hazardous weather conditions are expected along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, creating conditions expected to affect Family Day driving conditions Monday. "Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening," according to a statement from the agency. An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring snow accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres near the summit by Tuesday morning. "Consider postponing non-

  • Death toll rises as Turkey hit by two new powerful earthquakes

    A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed six people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

  • Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

    Parts of cyclone-stricken New Zealand could see heavy rains from Thursday as relief and recovery efforts continue and tens of thousands remain without power after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country's North Island last week. The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction and killing at least 11 people. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

  • Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

  • Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

    MILAN (Reuters) -Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to scientists and environmental groups. The warning comes as Venice, where flooding is normally the primary concern, faces unusually low tides that are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of its famous canals. The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factors -- the lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents.

  • Turkey earthquake: Deadly new tremor traps people under rubble

    At least six people die in new tremors, weeks after massive quakes devastated the same region.

  • US to get walloped with coast-to-coast winter storm this week

    At the other end of the spectrum, record highs expected in Florida and Gulf of Mexico

  • Cyclone Freddy heads for Mauritius and Madagascar

    STORY: Mauritius grounded flights and shut its stock exchange on Monday (February 20) as tropical cyclone Freddy approached the island.The storm, packing winds of up to 75 miles per hour, poses a direct threat to Mauritius, the island nation's weather service has said.It warned that a storm surge is "likely to cause coastal inundation" in risk areas.Video verified by Reuters showed strong winds and waves hitting an oceanfront hotel.Water could be seen entering the lobby as guests and staff looked on.Authorities on the island of Madagascar, around 700 miles west of Mauritius, said they were expecting a direct hit by late Tuesday (February 21).Emergency teams there are braced for heavy rains, floods and landslides in four regions.In recent years the Indian Ocean's islands and Mozambique, on Africa's coast, have been hit by a string of deadly storms.Homes have been destroyed, crops ruined and thousands forced to flee.

  • Low tide leaves Venice canals almost dry

    STORY: Venice canals are almost dry after exceptionally low tidesmaking it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some waterways The problems in Venice are being blamed on a combination of factorsincluding lack of rain, a high-pressure system, a full moon and sea currentsWeeks of dry weather have raised fears of another drought after last summer's emergencywith the Alps having received less than half of their normal snowfall, according to environmental groupsItaly's longest river, the 'Po', has 61% less water than normal at this time of yearLast July Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Powhich accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and suffered its worst drought for 70 years

  • Winter storm threatens record snowfall in parts of US

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -A winter storm spreading across the U.S. West into the Northern Plains and Midwest on Tuesday could produce blizzards, brutal cold, and record snowfall, making roads treacherous and disrupting air travel. The National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for large parts of the western and north-central United States. Snow falling at a rate of two inches an hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible in parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, the service said in its forecast.

  • Travel not recommended as heavy snow blasts southern Alberta

    Heavy snow has made for some treacherous travel conditions across southern Alberta on Tuesday, with 20-30+ cm possible by the time all is said and done.