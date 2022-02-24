Florida Zoo Crocodile Breaks Out of Van and Races Down Road in Escape Attempt Caught on Video

The giant reptile in this clip took the phrase, "In a while, crocodile," to heart.

On Tuesday, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida shared a video on Facebook of a startling crocodile escape attempt.

In the footage, a crocodile crawls around the median of a road while several people work to capture the animal safely.

According to the Florida zoo, the crocodile escaped from a van while being relocated to another part of the facility on Tuesday morning. Even though the reptile was secured inside the zoo van, per St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, the animal was still able to break out of the vehicle.

RELATED: 7-Foot Alligator Discovered by Customer Inside Florida Post Office: 'Unbelievable'

"This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road. Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal's mouth was secured," the zoological park wrote on Facebook.

"THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the zoo added in its description of the crocodile escape clip.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, South Florida is the only place in the United States naturally home to both alligators and crocodiles. Both American crocodiles and American alligators are native to the area. The large reptiles can be told apart by a few physical features. American crocodiles are greyish green in color and have a narrow tapered snout, while American alligators are more black in color and have a broad, rounded snout.

RELATED: First-Ever Aardvark Born at English Zoo Named After Harry Potter Character Dobby the House-Elf

The American crocodile is the one crocodile species native to the United States. According to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, their zoo is the only facility in the world exhibiting living specimens of all 24 currently recognized species of crocodilian.