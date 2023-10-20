Florida woman went to a party — then she vanished, police say. Now, there’s an update

There’s an unfortunate update about a Central Florida woman who disappeared after attending a party last weekend: She has been found dead, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the agency put out a release on its Facebook page asking if anyone had information about Misty Mireles, 46, who had last been seen between 3 and 4 a.m. Saturday after leaving a home in Osteen. The 46-year-old woman, wearing a camouflage hoodie and jeans, was believed to have left on foot.

Someone reported her missing on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, a search party found her body near Lake Harney Road in Osteen, about 30 miles north of Orlando.

“The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the family and friends who were tirelessly searching and hoping for a different outcome,” said a release, adding that there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.