Can Florida win Stanley Cup? Panthers vs. Oilers live stream, TV, odds, keys to Game 5

The Florida Panthers haven't fared well the last two times the Stanley Cup was in the building and available to be awarded.

Last year, they lost 9-3 in Game 5 in Las Vegas as the Golden Knights won their first NHL championship. Saturday, the Panthers lost 8-1 to the Edmonton Oilers in potential clinching Game 4.

The Stanley Cup will be back in the building Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida, as the Panthers try again to wrap up the franchise's first title.

The good news for the Panthers is that goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled in Game 4, bounces back well after a loss (4-1, 1.97 goals-against average and .914 save percentage). His only back-to-back losses were against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will try to bounce back from a Game 4 loss.

The Oilers are looking to become the fourth NHL team to force a Game 6 after losing the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final. Current Oiler Adam Henrique was on the last team to do that, the 2012 New Jersey Devils. The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come all the way back and win.

A closer look at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final:

What is the projected goaltending matchup?

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (15-6, 2.27 goals-against average, .909 save percentage) vs. Oilers' Stuart Skinner (12-8, 2.51, .898).

When is Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Game 5 will be shown nationally on ABC in the United States. It will be shown on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada.

How to stream Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Game 5 can be streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo.

What the Panthers need to do to win Game 5?

Shore up their defensive support up and down the ice. The Oilers used their speed and long up-ice passes to get past the Panthers' forechecking and create odd-man rushes.

Take advantage of having the last line change and try to get Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov out and defensemen Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad against Connor McDavid as much as possible.

Feed off the crowd. The Panthers have won their last four home games and a franchise-record eight times in the playoffs.

What the Oilers need to do to win Game 5?

Show the same desperation they showed in Game 4. Try to score early and take the crowd out of the game.

Keep Bobrovsky moving side to side. The Oilers scored their first four goals Saturday after centering passes and the fifth one after a drop pass.

Build on Saturday's power play breakthrough. They scored a 5-on-3 advantage in Game 4. If the Panthers are going to give them opportunities, make them pay.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5 betting odds

Odds via BetMGM

Moneyline: Panthers -135, Oilers +115

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (+180), Oilers +1.5 (-225)

Over-under: 5.5. Over (-115), under 5.5 (-105)

