Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch today's college basketball game

The Florida Gators men's basketball team will play the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday, here's how to watch the game. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball teams will meet on Saturday for the second time in three weeks; their first outing on Jan. 7 resulted in a stunning win for Florida, defeating Tennessee by a 30-point margin. This weekend's game, held at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, will give the Vols a home-court advantage and a chance to redeem themselves. Here's everything you need to know about today's Florida vs. Tennessee game, plus how to watch every NCAAB game this season.

How to watch the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers game:

Date: Saturday Feb. 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, TN

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Florida vs. Tennessee game on TV tonight:

You can watch coverage of the Florida vs. Tennessee game starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Florida vs. Tennessee game without cable:

The Florida vs. Tennessee game on ESPN is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and Sling.

(Fubo) Watch NCAA games on ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, ACC Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, ACC Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for sports fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

2025 NCAAB Weekly Schedule:

ESPN has a full rundown of the schedule for this week's college basketball games with channels for both the women and men.

How to watch college basketball games in 2025:

NCAA basketball games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out for the NCAA basketball season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....