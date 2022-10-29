Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will write the latest chapter in their heated rivalry on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) leads the all-time series and has won four of the last five meetings. Florida (4-3, 1-3) looks to rebound following a disappointing home loss to the LSU Tigers.

Saturday's game will be special. Florida will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the rivalry (Georgia recognizes it as the 101st meeting) at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 22 1/2-point favorites. Georgia is led by a stingy defense that ranks second nationally in points allowed (9.14 ppg). The Gators will look to pull the upset behind quarterback Anthony Richardson. He's accounted for 1,762 total yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

This is the 90th meeting between the teams in Jacksonville.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

What time does Florida vs. Georgia start?

Florida and Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

What TV channel is Florida vs. Georgia on?

The game will be aired nationally on CBS.

How can I watch Florida vs. Georgia online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game on the CBS Sports app, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and fuboTV.

What are the odds for Florida vs. Georgia?

Georgia is a 22½-point favorite, and the over/under is 56.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

