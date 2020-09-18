Florida’s unemployment rate plummets—but only about half of jobs lost to virus have been regained

Florida’s unemployment rate plummeted from 11.4% in July to 7.4% in August, reflecting statewide reopenings following the pandemic shutdown. The decrease also may have been impacted by the expiration of $600 in federal pandemic unemployment assistance and the 12-week limit on Florida unemployment benefits.

In South Florida, the unemployment dropped from double to single digits. Miami-Dade’s unemployment rate fell from 14.5% to 8.1%; Broward’s fell from 13.3% to 9.3%.

While the August figure signals an economic recovery has taken root, it comes alongside other signs that the rebound is still in its earliest phases.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday that only about half of the 1,178,100 jobs lost from February to April have been regained. Florida had 8,525,100 jobs in August 2020, down 456,100 jobs compared to a year ago. The state added 57,900 net new jobs in August.

At that rate, it would take about eight more months to recover the jobs lost over the past 12 months.

Central Florida remains the hardest hit region in the state, with unemployment rates in Orange and Osceola counties continuing to hover in the double-digits. Orange’s unemployment rate fell from 16.2% to 11.6%, while Osceola’s fell from 20.4% to 15.1%.

All other counties reported unemployment rates below 10%.

Some of the drop in unemployment was likely the result of Florida workers’ simply having fallen off assistance rolls. The $600-per-week federal boost in benefits expired July 31; the state’s assistance limit means workers unemployed since April no longer qualify.

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled his administration would not support an effort by President Trump to provide $300 in assistance to laid off workers because the state lacked the required matching funds.

A total of 753,000 Florida workers remained unemployed in August, meaning they were still collecting benefits.

This is a developing story.