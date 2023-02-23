Florida TV journalist and girl killed near homicide scene

Max Matza - BBC News
·3 min read
The sheriff's office
The sheriff's office

A TV reporter and a nine-year-old girl have been fatally shot outside Orlando, Florida, near the scene of a murder that took place hours earlier.

A second reporter and the girl's mother were also shot and injured by the same gunman, who police say is suspected of the homicide earlier on Wednesday.

The two Spectrum News 13 journalists were covering the killing of a woman in the area that morning when the suspect returned, police say.

It is unclear if they were targeted.

The suspect was armed when he was arrested and was not co-operating with police, said investigators.

None of the three people killed in Wednesday's two attacks in Pine Hills, a suburb west of Orlando, have yet been identified.

In a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the film crew were "in or near their vehicle", which he said did not look like a TV station's official vehicle, when they were attacked at around 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

He said the journalists had been reporting on a shooting that took place earlier in the day at around 11:00 local time, which saw a woman in her 20s fatally shot inside a car, when the suspect returned to the crime scene and opened fire.

After attacking the journalists, the alleged gunman - Keith Moses, 19 - went into a nearby home and shot the girl and her mother, the sheriff said.

The mother was in hospital in a critical condition, he added.

Other nearby journalists helped provide first aid to the victims, according to local reporters.

Spectrum 13 continued live coverage after the death of their reporter was announced.

Greg Angel, a news presenter for the station, said the injured journalist had "been able to speak with investigators and colleagues".

The suspect, Mr Mina said, "has a lengthy criminal history, to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges".

He described him as an "acquaintance" of the woman shot in the morning, "but as far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the nine-year-old".

Asked about the possibility that the gunman purposefully targeted the reporters, Mr Mina said "it's something we'll be taking a look at".

He added that it was also possible the suspect mistook the journalists for police.

A reporter for Orlando TV station WESH 2 reported that she and her camera operator had left the crime scene only moments before the shooting.

"We got a gut feeling" and decided to leave for their own safety, said Senait Gebregiorgis.

Charter Communications, the company that owns the TV station, released a statement calling the attack "a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today," the company said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted condolences, saying: "Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team."

There were 40 journalists killed in 2022, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Only one of those killed was in the United States.

Latest Stories

  • Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida

    A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood. “I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina told a room full of reporters.

  • 6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

    BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region. It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains. China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Prelimin

  • Florida Journalist Shot And Killed While Reporting On Another Fatal Shooting

    A 9-year-old girl was also killed in a series of shootings officials believe are linked. A 19-year-old suspect is in custody.

  • Motorists Brave Whiteout Conditions During Blizzard in Central Arizona

    A major snowstorm brought whiteout conditions to roads in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday, February 22.Video captured John Michels shows strong winds creating whiteout conditions on roads in front of his home.Michels told Storyful that he ventured outside after losing power at home and had to keep his eyes closed while recording the video.“The wind was enough to make my face sting for the rest of the day and almost took my phone with it a couple times. Somehow I remained steady enough to later see what I missed after needing to keep my eyes closed most of the time the video was shot.”Arizona Department of Transportation urged residents to avoid travelling during storm conditions.“Watching the traffic go past my apartment in such conditions was a little nerve wracking and I kept praying I wouldn’t capture anything tragic,” Michel added.Damaging winds and falling snow would continue throughout Wednesday and impact travel in the area, the National Weather Service said. Credit: John Michels via Storyful

  • 'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charges are mounting against a “Dances With Wolves” actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for decades. A grand jury in Nevada indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Wednesday on 19 counts, expanding on previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lewdness and drug trafficking. Chasing Horse, 46, now faces charges in four jurisdictions, with the newest case brought by prosecut

  • Florida has enough trigger-happy hotheads without unlicensed open-carry gun rights | Opinion

    Florida Republicans, beholden to political self-interest the powerful gun lobby, rush to pass permitless concealed carry. Not heard of road rage?

  • Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H

  • High schooler pummels unconscious aide for taking his Nintendo Switch, Florida cops say

    The woman was hospitalized, deputies said.

  • Pregnant woman argues her unborn baby is being illegally detained at Florida jail

    Natalia Harrel, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Gladys Borcela during an argument inside an Uber last summer

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Madeline McCann’s Parents May Agree to DNA Test Woman Who Claims to Be Their Missing Child

    Hugo Correia/ReutersA Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Help me, I need to talk with Kate and Gerry McCann (@iammadeleinemccan) Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her ch

  • Nicola Bulley police 'let down' another woman who went missing and took her own life, family say

    An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.

  • 14-year-old girl and woman found dead in Richmond home

    A 14-year-old girl and a woman were found dead inside a home in Richmond, about 20 kilometres south of Vancouver, on Monday. Police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Barnard Drive on Feb. 20 in response to a report of a deceased woman, according to the RCMP. Responders found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the home. Investigators said the pair are related but did not say how or reveal how they had died. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) ha

  • A 24-year-old teacher was murdered in 1971. DNA on a cigarette butt just solved the case.

    Rita Curran was violently killed in 1971. After 52 years, the case has finally been solved – with the help of DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt.

  • California agents went to retrieve one gun from a 'prohibited' person. They uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons.

    The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.

  • Serving police constable 'asked woman to have sex in back of police van before sexually assaulting her'

    Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

  • Accused Colorado LGBTQ club shooter back in court for preliminary hearing

    The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

  • Jake Tapper Blasts Fox’s ‘Blatant Lie’ After Democrat Was Assaulted

    CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up

  • Bar employees stabbed inspectors at Mexico resort

    Ten employees of a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen have been charged in the fatal stabbings of four municipal inspectors sent to check compliance with local codes, authorities said Tuesday. Playa del Carmen has long had a reputation for rough and dangerous bars, but what allegedly happened at the city’s La Cueva bar on Feb. 11 appears to set a new standard of violence. Assistant Public Safety Secretary Luis Rodríguez Bucio said Tuesday that the city inspectors went to the bar, whose name means “The Cave”, to inspect for compliance with city codes.

  • Custody Decided for Young Daughter of Accused ‘Suitcase Murder’ Mom

    Johannes P. Christo/ReutersThe 7-year-old daughter of Heather Mack, the 27-year-old American heiress convicted in 2014 in Indonesia and waiting trial in the U.S. for the murder of her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, has finally been given a guardian. Estelle “Stella” Schaeffer will live with Mack’s maternal cousin Lisa Hellmann in Colorado, a court has decided. The child was born in Kerobokan Female Prison after her then 18-year-old mother and 21-year-old father Tommy Schaeffer were convicted of k