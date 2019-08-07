Ex-Florida CB Chris Steele granted immediate eligibility at USC

Chris Steele enrolled at Florida in January as an early-enrollee. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Florida cornerback Chris Steele will be eligible to see the field in 2019 at USC after his immediate eligibility waiver request was granted by the NCAA.

Steele had been asking for immediate eligibility after he left Florida earlier this year after he enrolled at the school in January. Steele had been roommates with now-former Florida QB Jalon Jones and said he had told Florida’s coaching staff that he wanted to change rooms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That request came before Jones was named in two accusations of sexual battery. In one of those accusations, Steele was named as a witness because he was Jones’ roommate.

Jones is now no longer a member of the Gators roster and Steele said he was going to USC in June. USC coach Clay Helton said the waiver had been granted Tuesday after the Trojans’ practice.

"I just feel the situation could have been handled a little bit better,” Steele told Rivals’ TrojanSports.com in June. I was put in a really bad spot over something that is documented, it's very well known with the people that matter that I had nothing to do with the situation, so it kind of sucked to be put in when it could have been resolved a lot sooner. I guess you could say that pretty much sums it up.”

Steele was a five-star recruit in the class of 2019 and the No. 3 cornerback recruit in the country. Fellow transfer Bru McCoy — who went to USC and transferred to Texas and then came back to USC — is still waiting on his immediate eligibility request. McCoy’s request is considered far less likely to be granted than Steele’s.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: