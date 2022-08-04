Florida track coach Holloway agrees to 4-year extension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — As a reward for leading Florida to three national championships this past season, track and field coach Mike “Mouse” Holloway is getting a four-year extension that puts him under contract through 2032.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the agreement Thursday.

Holloway's base salary remains $321,000 with the extension. His longevity bonus jumps from $80,000 annually to $100,000 in 2023 and then to $125,000 in 2024. His equipment deal increases from $100,000 annually to $120,000 in 2023 and then to $145,000 in 2024.

Holloway earned $734,000 during the 2021-22 school year, a figure that included three significant bonuses. Florida's men and women swept the NCAA outdoor championships, becoming just the third school to accomplish the feat. The women also claimed the indoor championship, the program’s first indoor national title since 1992.

“Mouse’s leadership has pushed both Gators men’s and women’s track and field programs to unprecedented heights,” Stricklin said in a statement. “His unique talents — such as his focus, attention to detail, work ethic and ability to relate — make him a special coach, and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of the University of Florida for many years.”

The Gators gave Holloway a 10-year extension in 2018 and now have extended their commitment to the coach, who is a 12-time national champion and 16-time Southeastern Conference champion.

“It is truly and honor and a blessing to be able to lead these programs here at my alma mater, and my family and I are eternally grateful for the opportunity to finish my career here in Gainesville," Holloway said.

Along with his collegiate achievements, Holloway has been successful on the international level, too, most recently serving as coach of the 2020 U.S. men's track and field Olympic team.

