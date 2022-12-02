This Florida tourist spot can’t catch a break. First came Hurricane Ian, then a big crash

Tin City is one of those tourist spots that’s easy to forget about.

Sure, the 100-year-old Naples, Florida, landmark has a deep history, a lovely waterfront view, and plenty of beer and fish sandwiches to keep you happy. But when the gentle Gulf of Mexico and genteel Fifth Avenue beckon nearby, Tin City can be an afterthought.

Still, the parking lot of the collection of Tin City shops and restaurants, on what was once a working waterfront, always seemed packed with shoppers and eaters.

But not now.

Tin City was first whacked by Hurricane Ian, sending muddy floodwaters into the businesses and ruining inventory.

Just when the storm cleanup was coming along, the complex was whacked again by a fiery crash into the building, with an out-of-control car busting through a winery and coming out the other side., according to NBC2 in Naples.

One of the inside corridors at Tin City, before the damage from Hurricane Ian.

Crash aside the complex on Naples Bay remains closed as renovations continue from the hurricane’s Sept. 28 landfall to the north.

At the start, in the 1920s, the tin-roofed buildings housed the commerce of the water: clam shelling, boat building, oyster processing. In the 1970s, the complex underwent a conversion toward the commerce of tourism, and the spaces filled with gift shops, galleries, restaurants, boutiques and boat tours from the dock.

Despite the setbacks this year, the place is optimistic about coming back.

“Tin City Naples is on the mend,” the attraction posted on its website on Nov. 18, before the Nov. 25 fiery car crash.

“Business owners are renovating their stores, new floors, walls, merchandise and so much more. Please stay tuned for opening dates as we still have a ways to go for completion. Rest assured your favorite waterfront shopping and dining location will be open soon! Making Tin City great again!”