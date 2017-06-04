Florida tops Washington 5-2, advances to championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Delanie Gourley struck out 10 while throwing a two-hitter, helping top-seeded Florida beat Washington 5-2 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

The Gators will seek their third national title in four years in the best-of-three championship series starting Monday.

Kayli Kvistad had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Gators (58-8).

Florida scored four early runs against Taran Alvelo (35-9), who was pulled after recording four outs.

Gourley (22-4) had two strikes on Julia DePonte with two outs in the seventh before DePonte hit a two-run homer for the Huskies (50-14). They were the first runs Florida has allowed in the World Series.

Gourley's performance allowed coach Tim Walton to rest ace Kelly Barnhill for an extra day. Barnhill, USA Softball's National Collegiate Player of the Year, hasn't allowed a run in 11 innings at the World Series.