Florida tops Missouri in afternoon game due to winter storm

  • Missouri's Amari Davis, left, surrounds Florida's Tyree Appleby, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Missouri's Amari Davis, left, surrounds Florida's Tyree Appleby, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Florida's Niels Lane laughs after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Florida's Niels Lane laughs after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Florida's Tuongthach Gatkek, center, celebrates after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Florida's Tuongthach Gatkek, center, celebrates after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri's Trevon Brazile, right, shoots past Florida's Myreon Jones, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Missouri's Trevon Brazile, right, shoots past Florida's Myreon Jones, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Florida's Niels Lane, right, celebrates as he walks off the court after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Florida's Niels Lane, right, celebrates as he walks off the court after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr., right, saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Missouri's Kaleb Brown, left, and Kobe Brown, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr., right, saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Missouri's Kaleb Brown, left, and Kobe Brown, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, falls to the court in front of Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, after McKissic was fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, falls to the court in front of Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, after McKissic was fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
  • Missouri's Kaleb Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Florida's CJ Felder, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    Missouri's Kaleb Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Florida's CJ Felder, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Amari Davis, left, surrounds Florida's Tyree Appleby, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida's Niels Lane laughs after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida's Tuongthach Gatkek, center, celebrates after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Trevon Brazile, right, shoots past Florida's Myreon Jones, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida's Niels Lane, right, celebrates as he walks off the court after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr., right, saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Missouri's Kaleb Brown, left, and Kobe Brown, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, falls to the court in front of Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, after McKissic was fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kaleb Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Florida's CJ Felder, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
·2 min read
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Myreon Jones had 18 points and five 3-pointers, Tyree Appleby scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Florida beat Missouri 66-65 on Wednesday in a game moved ahead six hours due to a winter storm.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. opened the game with the first of Florida's eight 3-pointers in the first half, but the Gators only led 33-31 at the break.

Missouri took the lead with 16:03 left in the second half and held it until the closing seconds when Appleby made two free throws at 7.9. Amari Davis appeared to have an open layup at the other end but Florida forward Tuongthach Gatkek blocked it out of bounds. Missouri inbounded it with 2.2 seconds left, but Jarron Coleman's corner 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Florida made 17 straight free throws over the final 7:55 - with eight coming from Appleby in the closing three minutes.

Anthony Duruji added 14 points and Fleming scored 12 on 2-of-10 shooting for Florida (14-8, 4-5 SEC). Gatkek finished with five blocks, and Duruji reached 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer midway through the second half to pull within 48-43.

Jones made all five of his 3-pointers in the first half as Florida went 8 of 14 from distance and 11 of 23 overall. Appleby played less than five first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

Ronnie DeGray III scored 13 points for Missouri (8-13, 2-6). Coleman added 12 and DaJuan Gordon had 10.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Florida hosts Mississippi and Missouri is at Texas A&M.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

