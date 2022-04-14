Florida teen accepted to 27 colleges including Harvard, MIT, gets $4 million in scholarship offers

A Florida teen who applied to some of the nation's top universities, including Harvard, MIT and Johns Hopkins, said he got accepted into all 27 schools on his list.

Jonathan Walker, 18, said he also received up to $4 million in scholarships.

Walker, a senior at the Rutherford High School in Panama City, said he wanted to maximize his chances of getting into a good college by applying to a wide variety. Walker said he considered schools where he could see himself as a student but was surprised so many universities offered him admission.

Walker's high school career has included plenty of extracurricular activities, such as varsity football, the science club and the International Baccalaureate program.

“I'm thankful to God for him putting me in such an amazing position, but also just realizing that like, all these results, it's not just because of me,” Walker told the Panama City News Herald, a paper in the USA TODAY network. “I feel like I'm a product of the community that has been put around me and who's fostered my growth.”

Walker said he plans on pursuing a double majoring in electrical engineering and biomedical engineering. His goal is to develop technology to help disabled people as well as disadvantaged communities.

Walker has yet to decide which college he will be attending.

