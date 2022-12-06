Florida Tech Grads Among Most Employable, Global Ranking Finds

Florida Institute of Technology
·3 min read

School in Top 100 as New Study Spotlights Best Universities for Employability

High-Tech Learning

Students work in Florida Tech's Internet of Things Security and Privacy Lab.
MELBOURNE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Tech has surged in the latest edition of the influential Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS), rising to 17th among U.S. schools on the list and 76th overall among all 250 ranked universities.

Florida Tech’s overall ranking represents an advancement of 85 spots since the 2021 GEURS report, making it the biggest mover in the 2022-23 edition.

“We are proud of this ranking, which reflects Florida Tech’s focus on empowering learners to excel in their careers,” said Marco Carvalho, the university’s executive vice president, provost and COO. “This approach, now anchored by our STEM philosophy and enhanced by Florida Tech’s hands-on pedagogy, means our students are flying planes, building rocket engines, fighting simulated cyberattacks and doing so much more – starting year one.”

Florida Tech was one of just two Sunshine State institutions in GEURS, with University of Florida coming in at No. 167.

Based on nearly 100,000 responses from top operational managers at companies around the world, GEURS is produced and owned by the Paris-based higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by Times Higher Education (THE).

Votes were canvassed to rate the employability of 1,000 universities and institutions of higher education worldwide before the top 250 were determined.

“Now in its 12th year, GEURS shows which universities are adapting better or faster to the evolutions of the corporate market,” Emerging noted in announcing the new list.

Institutions ranked in GEURS are assessed based on six key “employability drivers” identified by employers. They are: academic excellence, specialization, graduate skills, focus on work experience, digital performance and internationality.

“Our graduates have professional-level skills with real-world technologies because they've been using them all throughout their Florida Tech experience,” explained Carvalho. “We know that matters to employers because companies that hire our graduates, like Apple, Boeing, NASA, Deloitte, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX, tell us it matters,” he said.

Research from Emerging has long shown that reputation, academic excellence and graduate employability are the three fundamentals for employers when assessing a university. The 2022 survey now shows that increasingly, employers are looking for graduates with strong digital literacy and subject specialism skills, which are characteristic traits of a Florida Tech education.

Specifically, Emerging reports that digital skills have become the most important factor to employers since the Covid-19 pandemic. And for universities like Florida Tech ranked between top 20 and top 200, specialization and work expertise are also important drivers of university performance.

“The leaders in this pack tend to be universities with a strong record in digital skills and learning, like Arizona State University, Florida Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the Georgia Institute of Technology,” the company said.

Seeta Bhardwa, editor of THE Student, added, “When students and their parents are looking to choose a university, they want to know that their chosen institution is going to prepare them for the world of work. This ranking helps students to find which universities around the world are teaching students the key skills they need to enter employment and succeed in the workplace.”

Find the full report and links to country-specific lists at Times Higher Education.

CONTACT: Adam Lowenstein Florida Institute of Technology 321-674-8964 adam@fit.edu


