Florida surgeon general contradicts CDC, says healthy kids shouldn’t get COVID vaccine

The Florida Department of Health is poised to officially recommend against giving coronavirus vaccines to healthy children.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made the pronouncement at a Monday roundtable discussion on coronavirus mitigation policies convened by Gov. Ron DeSantis in West Palm Beach.

Ladapo, who leads Florida’s Department of Health, said his department’s recommendation would be the first of its kind in the country.

It came after a 90-minute discussion from medical experts skeptical of the benefits of various coronavirus mitigation measures such as vaccine mandates, mask requirements and business closures.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend COVID-19 vaccination for children older than 5.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.