Florida still a possible target of coming tropical system. Forecasters keeping close eye

A busy week in the Atlantic basin closed out with the same number of systems it started with — and one potentially pointed at Florida.

All eyes were on a disturbance near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, which forecasters said could strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday or Monday before possibly approaching Florida’s west coast sometime midweek.

So far, the National Hurricane Center has yet to name the disturbance a depression or anything stronger, but Florida is already on alert. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare for the “potential tropical system.”

“Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week,” he posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Early storm models suggested a west coast landfall sometime Tuesday through Thursday as anything from severe rain to a tropical storm to a low-grade hurricane, but without a defined swirl in the center of the would-be storm, Friday was too early for forecasters to get a bead on what might develop over the weekend.

At play in the Gulf of Mexico were two major and conflicting forces: sea surface temperatures in the high 80s, far warmer than usual that can fuel development, but also a swath of storm-shredding wind shear. If the could-be storm — Idalia is the next name — can skirt the shear and stick to the hot waters, forecasters said it has a better shot of ending up on the stronger end of things.

“It’s a fine line whether the upper winds over the Gulf will enhance the system or deter it from strengthening,” Bryan Norcross, a hurricane specialist at Fox Weather, posted on X.

The strength of a potential system weighs heavily into the path it could eventually take. Andy Hazelton, an associate scientist at the University of Miami and NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, said that a weaker system could move faster and strike lower in the state, while a slightly stronger system could be drawn more toward the Panhandle region.

Hurricane hunters were scheduled to investigate the system on Sunday, which should help forecasters better understand what they’re dealing with.

As of Friday night, chances of the disturbance strengthening into a depression were at 50% in the next two days, 80% in the next seven — a slightly higher figure than earlier in the day.

Tropical Storm Franklin slowed a bit Friday as it encountered wind shear.

Tropical Storm Franklin could strengthen into hurricane next week

Tropical Storm Franklin is still in good shape to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds over the weekend, forecasters say.

It looks to be bumping to a hurricane sometime early next week while it moves northeast, possibly skirting Bermuda.

As of 5 p.m. Friday advisory, Franklin was moving east-northeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The hurricane center was still four disturbances in the Atlantic Friday night, one of which may affect Florida.

Three other systems being tracked in Atlantic





The hurricane center was still tracking the remains of former Tropical Storm Emily, which was absorbed by an elongated area of low pressure more than 1,000 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions have made it improbable that it will become a tropical cyclone — knocking its formation chances down to 0% through the next seven days.

The second disturbance, another area of low pressure several hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, could become a tropical depression by early next week. It had a 20% chance of forming in the next two days and a 40% chance in the next seven.

The hurricane center started tracking a third disturbance Friday afternoon, a tropical wave expected to move off Africa’s west coast next week. They gave it no chance of forming in the next two days and a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next seven days.

Florida doesn’t have to worry about these systems for now.