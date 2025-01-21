Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 11 of the season:

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

The junior guard had her fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 assists in a win over Clemson. She then had her seventh 30-point effort of the year in a win over Miami. Latson hit all five of her 3-point attempts in that game and finished 11 of 12 from the free throw line. It's the second time in three weeks that Latson won the award.

Runner-Up

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina. The sophomore guard averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins over ranked opponents. She had 16 points against Alabama and 15 against Oklahoma. She also handed out a career-high seven assists, including one off a behind the back pass after swiping a steal in the backcourt.

Honorable Mention

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt; Jordyn Jenkins, UTSA; Shyanne Sellers, Maryland.

Keep an eye on

UMass forward Megan Olbrys led the Minutewomen to a win over La Salle and a loss to Saint Joseph's. She averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 89.5% from the field. She made 10 of her 11 shots in the loss to Saint Joseph's.

