Advertisement

Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 11 of the season:

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

The junior guard had her fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 assists in a win over Clemson. She then had her seventh 30-point effort of the year in a win over Miami. Latson hit all five of her 3-point attempts in that game and finished 11 of 12 from the free throw line. It's the second time in three weeks that Latson won the award.

Runner-Up

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina. The sophomore guard averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins over ranked opponents. She had 16 points against Alabama and 15 against Oklahoma. She also handed out a career-high seven assists, including one off a behind the back pass after swiping a steal in the backcourt.

Honorable Mention

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt; Jordyn Jenkins, UTSA; Shyanne Sellers, Maryland.

Keep an eye on

UMass forward Megan Olbrys led the Minutewomen to a win over La Salle and a loss to Saint Joseph's. She averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 89.5% from the field. She made 10 of her 11 shots in the loss to Saint Joseph's.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

The Associated Press