Florida State's Martin breaks record for NCAA baseball wins FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Florida State coach Mike Martin salutes the crowd at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., after he got his 1,900th win when the Seminoles defeated VCU 11-3 in an NCAA college baseball game. Mike Martin has seen college baseball grow nationally in his 39 seasons as Florida States coach. His success leading the Seminoles though has remained a constant. Martin, who has 1,974 wins, needs three more to pass Augie Garrido for the most victories in NCAA baseball history. He could get the milestone this weekend when Florida State hosts Miami in a three-game series, April 27-29, 2018, in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Joseph Reedy, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin has broken the record for most wins in NCAA history.

The Seminoles beat Clemson 3-2 in 13 innings on Saturday, giving Martin his 1,976th victory to move past Augie Garrido. Steven Wells supplied the go-ahead run with a two-out homer.

Martin, who is in his 39th season as the Seminoles' manager, has a 1,976-708-4 record. His .736 winning percentage is also tops among active coaches.

''To say it hasn't been on my mind is a bunch of bull. Everyone wants to accomplish something like that,'' Martin said in a postgame television interview. ''It's exciting for us. Now that this part is over with, we have to position ourselves for postseason play.''

Garrido, who coached at San Francisco State, Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois and Texas, had a 1,975-951-9 record when he retired in 2016. He died on March 15 after suffering a stroke.