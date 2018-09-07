Florida State to use 'Smokey and the Bandit' helmet decal to honor Burt Reynolds





Florida State’s Burt Reynolds tribute decal is awesome.

The iconic actor and former Florida State player died at the age of 82 Thursday. The Seminoles will wear a helmet decal to honor the ex-running back on Saturday against Samford.

Yes, it’s the license plate from the Trans Am driven by Burt Reynolds’ Bandit in “Smokey and the Bandit.”

The Seminoles will honor "The Bandit" this Saturday with helmet decals.





Reynolds roomed with ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Lee Corso when the two were football players with the Seminoles. Reynolds played sparingly from 1954 to 1957 because of knee injuries but did score two touchdowns in his time with the team.

“Burt was a life-long friend, who was extremely close to me for the last 64 years,” Corso said in a statement Friday. “We have always stayed in touch, through the good and the bad times of our lives, talking about once a month for as long as I can remember. It was just two weeks ago that we were talking about the upcoming college football season and the Noles. Burt, better known as ‘Buddy’ to his friends, loved FSU football and no matter how big a star he became, he never forgot his friends from the FSU football family. I will forever remember our conversations and the true friend that he was.”